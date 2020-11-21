Georgia-Mississippi State: TV Channel, game time, how to watch online, odds for Week 12 game

It will be a battle of the SEC Bulldogs on Saturday as No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs take on Mississippi State this Saturday. The Week 12 game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff and will air on the SEC Network.

Both of those teams had their games last week postponed due to issues regarding COVID-19. Georgia’s game against Missouri and Mississippi State’s game against Auburn were both impacted. Due to ongoing issues, Mississippi State will have just 49 scholarship players available on Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs seem to be starting a new quarterback this week as all indications are that JT Daniels will get to start for the Bulldogs. If he does start he will be the third different starting quarterback Georgia has gone with this year.

Georgia football-Mississippi State: TV channel

The Georgia football-Mississippi State game will be broadcast on SEC Network. Dave Neal, D.J. Shockley and Lauren Sisler will be broadcasting the game.

Georgia football-Mississippi State: Game time

The Georgia football-Mississippi State game time is set 7:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia football-Mississippi State: How to watch online

You can watch the Georgia football-Mississippi State game using via WatchESPN. You must have a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Mississippi State: Odds

According to Vegasinsider.com, Georgia is a 25-point favorite against Mississippi State. The over/under for the game is 44.5

Georgia football-Mississippi State: Radio

Georgia fans can listen to the Georgia football-Mississippi State game on 95.5FM WSB or AM750 WSB.

Will JT Daniels start at quarterback for Georgia against Mississippi State?

All signs point to Daniels getting the start on Saturday against Mississippi State. Daniels has not yet played in a game this season for the Bulldogs.

“JT, he’s done some nice things,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s a guy that has worked really hard—just as Stetson [Bennett], Carson [Beck], and D’Wan [Mathis] have done. I am pleased with the way he has worked. I am pleased with the way he has rehabbed his knee and improved his knee, and the learning of our offense.

“The leadership he has shown since he arrived has been very good. When you are in a room with guys without a lot of experience—he’s a guy that has some experience.”

Will Georgia wear black jerseys on Saturday against Mississippi State?

There has been some chatter about the Bulldogs wearing black jerseys this weekend. The uniforms were teased in the preseason and Georgia wore alternate uniforms in the opening game against Arkansas.

But when asked directly this week, Smart did not confirm the uniforms would be worn this weekend.

“We’re not sure yet, we’ve contemplated some of that, but we’re not committed to it yet,” Smart said. “We want to see on a couple things from our leadership, and some of our other senior groups.”

What Georgia coach Kirby Smart has said about Georgia football-Mississippi State

On Mississippi State’s defense…

“Their bulk inside—they are very disruptive in the way they go about things. They disrupt your run-game with twists and slants—very aggressive, just really physical. I feel like Mississippi State—ever since all of the years I have played them, they have always had really good, defensive football players and they’ve always been big and physical. That’s what they are. They are an aggressive, big, physical, SEC-defense.”

On if there was any contact with K.J. Costello while he was in the transfer portal and in his opinion what type of player is he…

“Yeah, we actually did communicate with K.J. [Costello] or at least I did. I had communication with him for a while, while he was in the portal and just talked back and forth. Really, it was before Jamie [Newman] had entered the transfer portal or we even knew that Jamie was an option. K.J. did communicate a little early on and there was some interest there. Then, we ended up going with Jamie. I think he ended up going to Mississippi State. I know he’s a really good player, really smart. People at Stanford [University] say a lot about him, really positive things about him. He’s very proficient. Obviously, he had some really good games, early. He’s been a little dinged up here lately. Big, big, fella with a big arm that fits well in the system of being able to throw the ball.”

On how JT Daniels is approaching his development at the quarterback position…

“He is very bright. He understands things. He is very attentive in meetings. He asks a lot of really smart questions. He always ends with the X’s and O’s. He is always intrigued by the other teams’ defenses. Each week they get tests and each week of the season he takes the test and does it as good as anybody—not knowing if he is getting snaps or not. He has done a tremendous job of understanding the teams. He comes down there with us and gets scout team reps and he still knows what the other team’s defense is doing. He takes a lot of pride in that part of it.”

