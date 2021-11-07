Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz: fourth down momentum swings key in 43-6 loss

ATHENS — Eli Drinkwitz was quick to point out Missouri led the No. 1-ranked team in the nation for more than 5 minutes in the first quarter on the road. The phrase “moral victory” wasn’t used, but it was clear the Tigers found something to build on in the wake of the 43-6 loss to Georgia in Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

Fair enough, considering: • It was only the second time all season Georgia trailed • Missouri was rotating two 3-star freshman quarterbacks • The Tigers entered the day last in the nation in run defense and held UGA below its rushing average. The Bulldogs were a 40-point favorite for a reason, even if Coach Kirby Smart would later make it clear his team was sloppy and lacked focus at times. RELATED: Kirby Smart raises bar on Bulldogs after decisive win

Drinkwitz, meanwhile, found positive things to say. “I was proud of the way our team fought, I thought they came out with the right energy and attitude,” Drinkwitz said. “Took a 3-0 lead. Had a critical fourth down there in the first quarter that they were able to convert on and then we had a fourth down in the second quarter that we weren’t able to convert on, and it kind of flipped the momentum. “In a game like this when you’re playing against the number one team in the country, you gotta make those plays, and we didn’t make them today.” The fact Smart pressed the issue on fourth-and-6 in the first quarter seemed like a gamble, but Georgia wasn’t in field goal range at the Missouri 35. Stetson Bennett’s pass to Arian Smith in the end zone was on the money and may have been the biggest play of the game. RELATED: Missouri’s ‘Show Me’ run defense did Georgia a favor

“They made a couple of really good plays,” Drinkwitz said, “a couple really good catches.” Drinkwitz noted Missouri had a chance to recover. Indeed, the Tigers were down 16-3 with 8:10 left in the second quarter when Tyler Macon scrambled on a fourth-and-3 at the Georgia 38, only to be dropped a yard short of the first down marker by Travon Walker. “(They) blocked the punt, and then they were able to go down and score again,” Drinkwitz said. “And then we went down and missed the fourth-down conversion, so it was a really big momentum swing and obviously something that can’t happen.” Missouri plays host to South Carolina next Saturday and Florida the week after before closing at Arkansas.

