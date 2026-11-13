No. 1 Georgia returns home following a successful road trip to face No. 22 Missouri Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

This will be Georgia’s first game back between the hedges since suffering a loss against Auburn back on Oct. 17.

Similar to that game, Georgia enters off a top-10 road win. Kirby Smart’s team hopes for a different outcome this time around against Missouri.

Georgia leads the all-time series 12-1 and is currently on a 10-game winning streak against Missouri. This will be the first meeting between the two since 2023.

The Tigers are 6-3 overall but have plenty of playmakers on both sides of the ball that will try to give the Bulldogs fits on Saturday.

“They’ve got a tremendous team,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said this week. “They’re playing really well defense and offense. It’ll be a great challenge for us. I’m glad we get to come home.”

Smart gushed about Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons. It is easy to see as the fourth-ranked passer in the SEC with over 2,200 yards passing and an 18-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Simmons has plenty of weapons at his disposal, including Cayden Lee, who has 62 receptions and leads the SEC in receiving yards with 853.

“I love Cayden Lee,” Smart said. “He’s had an outstanding year this year. Just incredible. The catches he’s made, the tough catches, the meaningful catches, the third-down catches. And they utilize him really well. They have a really good system to utilize his skill set.”

But the true test in this one will be Georgia’s run game against the Missouri defensive line.

The Bulldogs ran for 295 yards last week in a statement win over Ole Miss.

Missouri ranks 13th nationally in stopping the run, just 95 yards per contest. Only two of Missouri’s nine opponents have topped 100 rushing yards in a game.

“They’ve got speed, size. They play really hard. They know who they are. They have an identity. Just a lot of respect for how they play,” Smart said. “That’s how you stop the run because you have a mindset, and they’ve got one. They do a really good job.”

Georgia’s offensive line was recently named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award, presented annually to the nation’s top offensive line unit. The Bulldogs will need that group to continue playing at a high level to find success on Saturday.