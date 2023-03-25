Georgia football newcomers aim to leave opening scrimmage mark, Kirby Smart reflects on humbling arrival

One thing, however, remains the same: What matters most is what happens on the field.

ATHENS — Kirby Smart shared how things have changed since he arrived at Georgia back in 1994, most all for the better.

Smart and the Bulldogs will take to Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium today (Saturday) for the first of three scrimmages this spring.

It’s an important day for many as the new coaching staff begins to sort out its game day chemistry, leaders look to step up and competition for playing time plays out on the field.

Beyond that, it’s an initiation of sorts for the 21 mid-term enrollees.

“The transition form high school to college is one of the toughest,” Smart said earlier this week in Macon. “First time you walk in, they don’t hand you a jersey number and tell you how good you are.

“You walk into that locker room and it’s humble pie, because everybody there was just as good as you coming out, and they don’t care anything about your accolades, they don’t even know who you are.”

Smart shared how when he arrived as “5-10, 175-pound” player, his new teammates asked “do you kick here?”