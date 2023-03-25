Georgia football newcomers aim to leave opening scrimmage mark, Kirby Smart reflects on humbling arrival
ATHENS — Kirby Smart shared how things have changed since he arrived at Georgia back in 1994, most all for the better.
One thing, however, remains the same: What matters most is what happens on the field.
Smart and the Bulldogs will take to Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium today (Saturday) for the first of three scrimmages this spring.
It’s an important day for many as the new coaching staff begins to sort out its game day chemistry, leaders look to step up and competition for playing time plays out on the field.
Beyond that, it’s an initiation of sorts for the 21 mid-term enrollees.
“The transition form high school to college is one of the toughest,” Smart said earlier this week in Macon. “First time you walk in, they don’t hand you a jersey number and tell you how good you are.
“You walk into that locker room and it’s humble pie, because everybody there was just as good as you coming out, and they don’t care anything about your accolades, they don’t even know who you are.”
Smart shared how when he arrived as “5-10, 175-pound” player, his new teammates asked “do you kick here?”
There aren’t too many recruiting underdogs like that on the Georgia roster these days — though Ladd McConkey and Eric Stokes serve as reminders of how Smart can identify and develop late-blooming talent.
There are, however, 21 mid-term enrollees that Smart and his staff look to maximize.
“Those 21 guys, we are counting on them to help us this year, immediately,” Smart said. “And we want to include them and have inclusion on everything we do with our players and team.”
Today’s scrimmage will give many of the players in that star-studded signing class of 2023 to make a strong first impression and leave a mark.
UGA News
- Georgia football newcomers aim to leave opening scrimmage mark, Kirby Smart reflects on humbling arrival
- Kirby Smart finds 2023 Georgia football motivation on New Zealand rugby pitch
- Georgia guard Tate Ratledge explains how deep, talented line has grown closer
- Georgia football leading returning tackler Smael Mondon adds 10 to 15 pounds
- Georgia veteran Dan Jackson shares insight into ‘most talented defense’ of last three years