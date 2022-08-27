Closer look: ESPN draft rankings love Jalen Carter and Arik Gilbert, snub Stetson Bennett

ATHENS — The 2022 NFL Draft process was a four-month commercial for Georgia, sending the message that Kirby Smart and his staff can choose and develop talent. The phrase “record-15 NFL draft picks” has become cliche among Bulldogs’ fans, even though it carries more weight with many recruits than the program’s CFP Championship Game win. Georgia ranks among the national championship contenders again, and again, that’s because of the elite talent on the roster.

RELATED: Georgia stock report, young talent emerging Buried in the midst of preseason camp reports, ESPN NFL draft expert shed light on who the professional scouts feel are the most talented players among the draft eligible (completing third year of college players. Some of the Georgia names on the list are more surprising and telling than others, as the NFL talent evaluations do not play favorites or rely on cherry-picked metrics.

Here are the Georgia players in the Top 50, per the ESPN pay-site article — Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is No. 1 overall — and takeaway on each: No. 2 Jalen Carter McShay: “He fires off the ball with an explosive first step, and he shows very good torso flexibility and excellent strength to advance his pass rush while engaged. He has every tool in the box necessary to emerge as a top-tier NFL pass-rusher early in his career.” Griffith: Smart has talked about how much Carter has matured, which will lead him to the next step of being a first-round selection. Part of that maturity, Smart indicated, is having a better understanding of the importance of practice effort. Carter is more athletic than 2022 first-rounders Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. No. 5 Nolan Smith

McShay: “Smith has very good closing burst to the quarterback and quick hands, but he is still very unpolished with his pass-rush moves. He frequently lacks a plan and tries to win solely with his outstanding speed, though he does have an effective outside-in move and is able to occasionally get offensive tackles off-balance with stop-start moves.” Griffith: Smith’s relative lack of size could keep him out of the top half of the first round of the NFL draft, but his talent and physique are undeniable. Smith is a vocal leader who must continue to work on his technique to grow into the type of player that can have an immediate impact at the next level, like Azeez Ojulari. No. 12 Kelee Ringo McShay: “Ringo has solid ball skills and the elite length to bat down passes when reaching around receivers. Last season, he hauled in two interceptions and allowed just 37% of opponent completions while in coverage (13th-best in the nation). In run support, he keeps blockers off his frame and lassos ball carriers in space.” Griffith: Ringo’s film from the 2021 season doesn’t warrant a first-round pick, but when he takes the field at the NFL combine league coaches and scouts will be drooling. How many 6-foot-2, 205-pound corners can run a sub-4.4 40 and approach 40 inches in the vertical? On the field, Ringo is a work in progress, but UGA’s hiring of Fran Brown should equate to great improvement. No. 16 Arik Gilbert McShay: “He’s smooth and sudden, but he’s a raw route runner who relies purely on his great size and speed to separate. He does a great job of high-pointing the ball and securing it in traffic, and he shows impressive body control to adjust to passes outside of his frame -- though he has too many drops.” RELATED: Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert progress

Griffith: Smart recently said he’s more concerned with Gilbert being “comfortable” off the field, which might seem to indicate this young player is still adjusting to the energy level and focus level demanded at Georgia. Once Gilbert clears this mental hurdle, his potential in the NFL is limitless, to the extent 16th in the first round would be too low. Incredible talent whose mental toughness is growing. No. 33 Kenny McIntosh McShay: “McIntosh has a compact running style, running low to the ground with good lower-body flexibility. He is quick with a really good center of gravity, and while he is not overpowering, he also doesn’t go down easily. McIntosh is really smooth stringing together multiple cuts and frequently makes the first defender miss, but ball security has been a slight issue.” Griffith: McIntosh has been the most skilled running back on the team the past two seasons but was buried behind Zamir White. McIntosh has elite vision and cutback ability, and his receiver abilities out of the backfield are among the best in college football. McIntosh could prove to be the second All-SEC back Dell McGee has recruited in his seven years at UGA, the other, D’Andre Swift. No. 38 Sedrick Van Pran McShay: “In pass pro, Van Pran is still developing after 15 starts in 2021. He is strong against power rushers, showing the core strength and lower-body flexibility to sink his hips and stalemate. But his hand placement tends to be too wide, which impacts his ability to latch on and generate torque.” Griffith: Sedrick Van Pran is a prime example of the businesslike approach that Smart wants in his program, putting in his time before seizing the moment when incumbent center Warren Ericson suffered a broken bone in his hand in last year’s fall camp. A team leader, and a player with intangibles, Van Pran has the look of a long-time NFL veteran. McShay also broke out his position rankings: Quarterbacks