Onward Reserve launching NIL deals with Brock Vandagriff, Matthew Boling on July 1

ATHENS — Georgia freshman quarterback Brock Vandagriff has yet to take a game snap, but he’s already set up for a name-image-likeness endorsement deal with Onward Reserve apparel that will kick in at midnight on July 1, per an Atlanta Business Chronicle article. UGA kicker Jack Podlesny, a hero in the Bulldogs’ 24-21 win over Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl, also is expected to have a deal with the popular men’s apparel brand based in Buckhead.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle reported UGA track star Matthew Boling, baseball star Connor Tate and All-SEC first-team golfer Trent Phillips also have deals pending. RELATED: Takeaways from Georgia’s historic comeback win over unbeaten Bearcats UGA coach Kirby Smart and former Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm are notable Georgia sports figures who have been spotted wearing the stylish brand, per the Atlanta Business Chronicle story. UGA alum TJ Callaway is the founder and CEO of the company, which has 12 locations, was licensed to make UGA product six years ago and also has agreements with Clemson and Florida State, among others. Terms of the NIL deals with the athletes have not been announced, but Callaway said they are “low cost.” Callaway said there’s a chance the players could make in-store appearances, or be used in Onward Reserve catalogs.

Former Georgia punter Drew Butler, who heads Icon Source’s college division, facilitated the arrangement per the article. Governor Brian Kemp signed Georgia’s version of the NIL bill on May 6 that would enable student-athletes to start making money on endorsements and sponsorships starting on July 1. More than 10 states have signed NIL laws, including SEC states Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Florida, Arkansas and South Carolina.

UGA News