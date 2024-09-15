ATHENS — Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge had to be helped off the field in the second quarter with what looked to be a right leg injury.

Ratledge had to be helped off the field by the training staff. He went down with 9:28 remaining in the second quarter.

Ratledge had started all three games for Georgia at right guard this season. When Ratledge went down, Micah Morris came into the game at right guard.

Georgia started Earnest Greene at left tackle, Dylan Fairchild at left guard, Jared Wilson at center and Xavier Truss at right tackle. Monroe Freeling had rotated into the game as well.

Georgia trails Kentucky 3-0 at the time of publication. Georgia is off next week before facing Alabama on Sept. 28.