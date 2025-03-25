ATHENS — Georgia offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun will be out for the remainder of spring practice following a foot injury.

Calhoun had been competing to be a starter on Georgia’s new-look offensive line, which has to replace four starters from last season’s offensive line.

“It’s not a major injury but it’s going to cost him the next three weeks,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said following Tuesday’s practice.

Calhoun signed with Georgia as a member of the 2024 signing class out of Walton High School. He redshirted in his first season on campus.

Calhoun’s work ethic has routinely been praised during his brief time in Athens.

"Calhoun’s a guy that he kind of embraces what we embrace as an O-line," offensive lineman Earnest Greene said of Calhoun. “You know, we just come in and we like to work and keep our head down and get as good as we possibly can. So just having that brotherhood camaraderie with each other and being able to talk to each other how we need to, to be able to hold each other accountable and get the best out of each other is one thing I say Calhoun abides for sure as far as just being one of the guys in the O-line room.”

Georgia does bring back Micah Morris at offensive guard, but the Bulldogs have to replace multi-year starters in Dylan Fairchild and Tate Ratledge.

The Bulldogs are also without offensive tackle Monroe Freeling this spring as he recovers from a labrum injury that he had surgery on in January.

Georgia has completed seven of its 15 practices thus far this spring.

Georgia football injury report