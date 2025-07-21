Georgia offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson was arrested this past Wednesday on multipe charges, one of which was a felony possesion of marijuana more than 1 oz.

According to the Athens Clarke County Jail Log, Jackson was booked at 11:50 p.m. on July 16 and released on bond of $5,030 at 4:17 a.m. on July 17.

In addition to the felony charge, Jackson was also charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession, use of drug-related objects, and physically holding or supporting, with any part of his or her body, a wireless device while operating a motor vehicle. Those three charges are all misdmeanors.

Jackson’s arrest is the third this year by a Georgia player, after wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley were both arrested on driving related arrests in March. Both players were suspended from the team and ultimately transferred out of the program. Georgia has not yet commented following Jackson’s arrest.

Jackson is a sophomore offensive lineman from San Diego, California. He appeared in all 14 games for Georgia last season, working mostly on special teams. Jackson is expected to be a depth piece on the offensive line this fall, competing at both the guard and tackle spots.

Jackson came to Georgia as a member of its 2024 signing class. He did not play high school football prior to coming to Georgia, as he played basketball for Overtime Elite. That is the same program that produced Georgia basketball center Somto Cyril.

Georgia is expected to begin fall camp later this month.