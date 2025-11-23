ATHENS — Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels was arrested in Jackson County on Sunday on four felony charges and nine misdemeanor charges.

The felony charges are fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of second-degree child cruelty and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of win.

Daniels was charged with nine misdemeanors, including reckless driving, maximum limits, two stop sign and yield sign violations, no-passing zones.

Daniels was booked in Jackson County jail at 10 a.m. Sunday morning. As of this posting, Daniels is not out on bond.

Georgia provided an official statement on the arrest.

“We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information,” A Georgia team spokesman said. “This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time.”

Daniels signed with Georgia as a 4-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Newark, New Jersey. He has played in three games this season, including Saturday’s 35-3 win over Charlotte.

According to a report from Rusty Mansell of DawgsHQ, Daniels is no longer a member of the team. Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easely, who were arrested on driving charges back in March, were ultimately suspended from the team before leaving via the transfer portal. They both ended up at Purdue.

Georgia will take on Georgia Tech this Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET