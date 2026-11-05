ATHENS — Georgia and Ole Miss will face off as top-10 teams on Saturday when they meet in Oxford, Mississippi.

But how these two teams were built to get to this point came about in very different ways.

For Georgia, it leans heavily on building through the high school ranks.

Of the 128 players listed on its online roster, all but 14 began their careers at Georgia.

It helps that the Bulldogs have consistently signed elite high school recruiting classes. The 2024 recruiting class Georgia signed was No. 1. The 2025 class was No. 2 per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“Our culture’s good. Our kids enjoy the work,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the team’s win over Florida. “They know, they take pride in that. I like the player that stays two, three, four years. Then if he’s not playing in the third year, I get it. He wants to go play, he needs to go play, but he’s been invested. I want him to get his degree, I want him to stick around and do that. I can’t say that we’re going to do that all the time. I don’t know. I want to sign good high school football players. I want to coach people that want to be here.”

Smart does make a clear distinction, though in that you can get good players out of the transfer portal. An example of that this year is Georgia safety Khalil Barnes. He was a three-year starter at Clemson and has thrived for the Bulldogs this season.

Ole Miss is also proof that a winning program can be built through the transfer portal. Of the 117 players on its listed roster, 50 began their careers elsewhere.

The most notable of those players is Trinidad Chambliss, who spent four years at Ferris State at the Division II level before arriving at Ole Miss last season.

Other impact transfers for Ole Miss include running back Kewan Lacy, wide receiver Deuce Alexander and even former Georgia safety Joenel Aguero.

The Wall Street Journal noted this week that 91.4% of Georgia’s players who began their careers at the FBS level have only played for Georgia.

That same number for Ole Miss is 65%, though Chambliss does not qualify under their stipulations.

Smart did share this season why you have to be able to blend both high school recruiting and the transfer portal to successfully build out a roster.

“I don’t know that the perception out there that there’s a portal program and a traditional high school portal because I don’t think there’s a hit rate going around on one of these teams that are portal teams on how many times they hit,” Smart said prior to Georgia’s game against Alabama. “You only know Trinidad Chambliss. You only know the guy that goes and plays. What about the 30, 40, 50, 60, 70% of players that didn’t play, didn’t have an impact? I just like to think we’re going to do what we need to do to win. If that includes getting 50 portals, that’s what we’re going to do. If that includes getting 10 portals, that’s what we’re going to do.”

To Smart’s point, Ole Miss has filled its roster with some homegrown players. Defensive lineman Will Echoles and linebacker Suntarine Perkins both signed with the Rebels out of high school.

Georgia and Ole Miss met twice last season. Georgia won the first game 43-35 before dropping the second 39-34. Even with Pete Golding taking the job from Lane Kiffin, now at LSU, the Rebels still found a way to beat Georgia and signed a transfer-heavy class.

The transfer portal has clearly changed the way schools can improve. Ole Miss and Indiana are just two examples of teams that have helped themselves thanks to the transfer portal.

And while Georgia still builds in the traditional way, Smart knows what matters most isn’t how you get players but how you grow them.

“Ultimately can you develop better than you can draft,” Smart said. “It’s not really drafting, but it’s going and taking somebody else’s development and try to make it your own.”