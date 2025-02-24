ATHENS — Georgia football and first-round NFL draft picks go together like Southern Peach Cobbler and ice cream, a sweet mix sure to satisfy.

The Bulldogs have had 48 first-round picks in all, 17 under coach Kirby Smart, who has nine seasons at UGA behind him.

Three more Georgia players enter this week’s NFL combine in Indianapolis as projected first-round picks: Outside linebacker Jalon Walker, defensive end Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks.

Carson Beck, who entered last season as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, will instead spend next season at Miami, Fla., in a scenario few could have expected.

Georgia, it should be noted, has produced five No. 1 overall picks in its history — a mark bettered only by USC, which has six.

Defensive end Travon Walker (2022) is UGA’s most recent NFL No. 1 overall pick, following in the steps of quarterback Matthew Stafford (2009), Offensive End Harry Babcock (1953), Halfback Charley Trippi (1945) and Halfback Frank Sinkwich.

Herschel Walker, arguably the greatest college football player of all time, signed into the now-defunct USFL following his junior year (1983) — before underclassmen were eligible in the NFL draft (1990) — or he would have likely be a No. 1 overall NFL pick.

This year, Jalon Walker and Williams are bonafide projected Top 10 picks — pending strong showings and healthy physicals this week in Indianapolis.

Starks is holding on to his first-round grade, but his stock has slipped a bit this season.

The good news for Starks is he figures to test out strong at the NFL combine, as he ranks among the most athletic safeties in the nation.

ESPN.com’s Matt Miller, in a recent pay-site article, ranked his Top 50 NFL draft prospects, and included player rankings at the various positions.

Here is where Miller projected the top Bulldogs:

No. 5 Jalon Walker

“He’s a dual-threat as a linebacker and pass rusher,” Miller penned, “with the speed and power off the edge to make game-changing plays.”

No. 12 Mykel Williams

“He’s a developing player who wows scouts with his size, power and speed, and he has improved on pass-rush moves with his hand timing and use of leverage,” Miller wrote. “He eats up pass protectors with his ability to swipe away their hands.”

No. 30 Malaki Starks

“Starks is a Swiss Army knife on defense with the versatility to play safety or lock up receivers in the slot,” Miller said. “He also has the size and power to be an effective run defender.”

Georgia players who made Miller’s list as tops at their respective positions

Jared Wilson, No. 2 Center

Jalon Walker, No. 2 Edge rusher

Mykel Williams, No. 3 Edge rusher

Malaki Starks, No. 2 safety

Georgia players DawgNation looks to slip into the tops at their positions and be drafted in the first three rounds:

RB Trevor Etienne

OG Dylan Fairchild

OG Tate Ratledge

LB Smael Mondon