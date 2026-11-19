ATHENS — Georgia football players appear to be having too much fun dominating the competition to be wearing down.

This, despite what conventional wisdom might have suggested would happen with the SEC going to a nine-game league schedule.

“We look at each game as a challenge, but we want to be the best ‘Us’ we can be, and we strive to work for that,” UGA defensive tackle Elijah Griffin said.

“A lot of guys on the defense, we just want to go out there and have fun and enjoy each other. I’ve started to see we are more connected and we play more together and we go out there and have fun.”

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs will have that opportunity at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday against No. 21-ranked South Carolina in Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Gamecocks see playing a No. 1-ranked team as a great opportunity for their team, as most programs would, making for a bigger target on Georgia’s back.

But as it turns out, the Bulldogs seem to be feeding off their top ranking, embracing the concept of taking their place among legacy UGA championship teams.

“Absolutely, when I first got here I got a chance to play with some great receivers, and they were on some national championship teams here at Georgia,” Georgia receiver London Humphreys said.

“We talk about the standard all the time here, and when they were playing to that standard, they were winning championships, as well ,so we are always striving for that and working for that.”

Humphrey said he’d love to text his former teammate, Arian Smith, and say, ‘hey, I have a national championship, too.’ “

But first things first, South Carolina is on deck, and then comes Georgia Tech and likely a trip to the SEC Championship Game.

“That (national championship) is far in the future,” Humphreys said. “So we have to worry about this game. But yes, there’s definitely a motivation (to win a title) there.”

Griffin said the same thing.

“I do believe that (national championship) is a motivator, but like I said, we just want to be the best team that we can be, as of right now,” Griffin said. “The best tam of 2026, just go out there and have fun and play with our brothers.”

Coach Kirby Smart has said the No. 1 ranking doesn’t mean anything to him, and his focus is making sure the Bulldogs maintain their edge.

“I think it’s more about sustaining, and we talk about having mental stamina?” Smart said. “Having the mental stamina to push through the month of November. I think it’s gotten harder and harder for college coaches and college players, and we want to be elite at that.”