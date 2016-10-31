Georgia practice update: One position switch abandoned?
ATHENS — It made for a nice bye week story, but apparently it’s over. Michael Barnett is back with Georgia’s defensive line.
The sophomore spent the past two weeks with the offensive line, but head coach Kirby Smart said last week it was uncertain whether Barnett would stay there or go back to his original position.
During the media viewing period of Monday’s practice, Barnett was also back wearing No. 94, after wearing No. 52 the past two weeks.
Barnett has yet to play this season, facing a long depth chart ahead of him. He was one of three players who switched positions two weeks ago: Redshirt freshman Tae Crowder remains with the inside linebackers after switching from tailback. Shakenneth Williams, who switched from receiver to cornerback, could not be seen by this reporter during the short media viewing period.
Some other updates:
- Junior safety Dominick Sanders was practicing in a regular jersey, with the area below his right knee heavily wrapped. Smart said earlier in the day he expected Sanders to be fine after spraining his knee against Florida.
- Sophomore defensive lineman DaQuan Hawkins-Muckle was not practicing. Smart said earlier that Hawkins-Muckle would sit out Monday and then be day-to-day.
- Also not practicing was freshman receiver Riley Ridley, which Smart said was due to a death in the family. Ridley sprained his ankle against Florida but is also expected back.
- Georgia practiced without shoulder pads on Monday, and in just shorts. That was a departure from previous Mondays.
