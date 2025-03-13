ATHENS — Georgia has not lost any assistants off of its on-field coaching staff but it could be losing a key analyst to the Super Bowl champions.

According to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, assistant quarterbacks coach Montgomery Van Gorder is expected to become an offensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles.

VanGorder has been working at Georgia since the 2019 season, working his way up the organizational depth chart. VanGorder is the son of former Georgia defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder, who worked for Mark Richt from 2001 through 2004.

VanGorder has been frequently credited with helping develop quarterbacks at Georgia, especially since Buster Faulkner left to become the offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech following the 2022 season. VanGorder has worked hand-in-hand with Mike Bobo, who will be back as Georgia’s quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

Georgia does still have former Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter on staff. He joined the program in March of 2023.

Head coach Kirby Smart spoke about his coaching staff and the importance of retention earlier this week. Losing VanGorder to the Eagles, who had six former Georgia Bulldogs on their 2024 roster, would be a tangible blow to Smart’s staff.

"I think we built our program around retention,“ Smart said on Tuesday. ”I think we’ve got the most stable, not only staff, but stable organization in all of college football. I think that’s what we’ve hung our hat on. We have stability. We have retention. We have a great foundation. We’re built to last.”

As for Georgia’s quarterback room at the moment, Gunner Stockton is battling Ryan Puglisi to replace Carson Beck as the team’s starting quarterback. Stockton started the final game of the 2024 season and is seen as the favorite for the job.

VanGorder’s departure does come at a critical time on the recruiting calendar, as 5-star 2026 quarterback Jared Curtis is currently on campus for a visit. Curtis is the No. 1 quarterback for the 2026 cycle and is down to Oregon and Georgia as finalists.

Georgia began spring practice on Tuesday and will conduct its second practice on Thursday. The Bulldogs will wrap things up with G-Day, which is scheduled for April 12.