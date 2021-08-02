KM Squared: Georgia running backs share thoughts on SEC expansion
On Friday, the SEC added Texas and Oklahoma to the league. As of now, the two schools won’t officially join the conference until 2025. There is some thought the two schools could potentially arrive sooner if they are able to get out of their current deal with the Big 12.
The Sooners and Longhorns are two of the biggest brands in the sport, with Oklahoma making four appearances in the College Football Playoff.
While current Georgia running backs Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton might not be around to play either team, both running backs like the move for the conference.
“Them joining the SEC is a great idea because they can get a taste of what the SEC is really like,” McIntosh said. “The teams they play over there aren’t as developed as the teams over here in the SEC.
“I feel like the SEC is kind of like the NFL so just bring them over and adding them on will be like a full NFL season.”
The SEC had 65 players taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, the most of any conference in the country. The Big 12 had only 22 draft picks, the fewest of any Power 5 league.
Milton echoed McIntosh’s comments as far as further creating an NFL-type environment.
“The SEC, that’s what they call grown-man football,” Milton said. “It would be great for both programs, as they’ve both been historical powerhouses in their conferences.”
“I feel like moves like this are only the beginning in terms of conference switches. Those teams coming to the SEC will definitely be a good situation.”
Georgia was scheduled to play both Texas and Oklahoma in future non-conference home-and-homes. Georgia is set to visit Oklahoma in the 2023 season both hosting the Sooners in 2031. Georgia had been set to visit Texas in 2028 and host in 2029, but those dates come after Texas will have joined the league.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart had scheduled those programs in part to prepare for what might be an expanded playoff. In June there had been discussions of an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff starting as early as the 2023 season.
The addition of Texas and Oklahoma might slow that down, as the current contract is not set to expire until after the 2025 season, which would be the first year the Longhorns and Sooners join the SEC.
Still, players like McIntosh would welcome the challenges and opportunities presented by playing those two schools.
“I feel like it would be more interesting when it comes to teams potentially losing two games and still making it to the playoffs,” McIntosh said. “It depends how the rules go. But it will make the SEC a lot more interesting and fun to compete with.”
Georgia and Oklahoma are expected to be two of the top title contenders in the 2021 season, while Texas is embarking on its first season with Steve Sarkisian as its head coach.
