Georgia safety Otis Reese reportedly enters transfer portal
Georgia’s defensive backfield received some good news over this past weekend with the return of Richard LeCounte for his senior season. However, that return may have led to the departure of another safety.
According to a report from Al.com’s Matt Zentiz, sophomore safety Otis Reese has entered the transfer portal. Reese signed as a member of Georgia’s 2018 class and was the No. 87 overall prospect for the cycle.
In addition to LeCounte coming back, cornerback Eric Stokes also announced he would return for his redshirt junior season at Georgia. Stokes started every game for Georgia this past season. Georgia also signed cornerback prospects Kelee Ringo and Jalen Kimber as a part of the 2020 class.
Georgia will also return contributors Tyson Campbell, D.J. Daniel, Mark Webb, Divaad Wilson and Tyrique Stevenson for next season. The Bulldogs begin the 2020 campaign on Sept. 7 when they take on Virginia. The game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as a part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic.
