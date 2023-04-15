Georgia football scrimmage 3 things to look for: QB floors, train wreckers, playmakers

ATHEN — Kirby Smart wants answers today, even if some questions can’t possibly be answered in the annual G-Day Game. The Bulldogs will conclude their 15 spring practice session with a 130-play-plus scrimmage at Sanford Stadium that will be televised by ESPN2 (TV: 4 p.m.).

Fans tuning in and in attendance can expect to see the ball in the air early and often out of desire and necessity with Georgia’s ongoing quarterback competition and a lack of depth at the running back position. The Bulldogs are also attempting to break in five mid-term enrollees at the receiver position with two transfers and three incoming freshmen. The challenge defensively has been at the outside linebacker position with Nolan Smith moving on and potential successors Jalon Walker and Marvin Jones out this spring on account of shoulder injuries. RELATED: Georgia football players who have stood out in spring drills Preseason All-American defensive end Mykel Williams is also out after undergoing a foot surgery procedure.

Smart hasn’t talked to the media for more than a week, so there’s a possibility more players could be missing as Georgia. The quarterback competition might also lead Smart to hold an open scrimmage in the fall, as he did in 2018 when Jake Fromm and Justin Fields were competing for the quarterback position. Smart has said more than once he wants to see how the quarterbacks perform in scrimmages as well as game-like conditions before making any decisions. Here are three questions the Bulldogs are looking to answer before locking in for the 2023 season: Quarterback ceilings and floors Smart tells his players to get comfortable being uncomfortable, and if that means putting pressure on his quarterbacks in a televised scrimmage to provide some discomfort, that is exactly what he will do. How will Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton respond to the nationally televised opportunity under less than ideal circumstances and everyone in their world looking on?

As one SEC coach put it, as long as they are keeping score, there’s competition and fans will take note. Carson Beck: How much pressure is on the most experienced UGA QB in spring game? Allure of the unknown at G-Day: What is Brock Vandagriff? Train wreckers and havoc makers Smart trotted the term out earlier this spring when asked about replacing Smith and Jalen Carter, acknowledging UGA might not have those sort of dynamic defenders up front. Could Bear Alexander or Jordan Hall emerge as potential future first-round picks? Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was once the top recruit out of South Carolina, which would seem to indicate lofty potential. Is it too late for Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson or Zion Logue to up their games to All-SEC levels? RELATED: Smart, Stackhouse discuss need for rising stars on Georgia football D-Line

Darris Smith and returning veteran Chaz Chambliss have looked to make the most of added opportunities with the injuries at outside linebacker. Incoming freshmen Gabe Harris, Samuel M’Pemba and Damon Wilson each pass the eye test and might also open eyes in the scrimmage. Receiver rotation Georgia runs a pro style offense that requires as much out of receivers as any program, demanding precise alignment to the nth degree, option route adjustments and effective blocking. In other words, it’s more than just getting open and catching the football, as important as those traits are. Newcomer Dominic Lovett from Missouri has been the most celebrated of the new receivers, so there might not be as much emphasis on testing him as Mississippi State’s Rara Thomas and freshmen Tyler Williams, Zeed Haynes and Anthony Evans. Returning wideouts Arian Smith, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Dillon Bell C.J. Smith and Mekhi Mews will also look to make plays.

