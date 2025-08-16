ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart reminded everyone last week just how little second-hand reports from closed scrimmages can tell, but at this stage of fall camp, those who follow his program are starving for information.

That’s why parcels of information gleaned from reliable sources — those with football expertise — are so valued.

The Bulldogs held their second fall scrimmage on Saturday -- media was not allowed to attend -- and the general overview from one insider is that it was another mixed bag of players making big plays, and players making correctable mistakes.

Perhaps the biggest trend to change was the offense getting off to a fast start, with receiver Dillon Bell racing around end for a sizable gain that set up an opening drive touchdown.

All three quarterbacks, Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi and Ryan Montgomery, appeared competent, as the coaches were said to have utilized this scrimmage more like a game.

The overall positive review of the quarterbacks in Scrimmage Two should be noted in the most general of terms.

It’s a sure bet Smart will be able to offer a more thorough and critical analysis when he meets with the media next week, as he has knowledge of the play calls, progressions and protections that were intended to be run.

Smart kept his assessment last week relatively brief, picking and choosing where to expound on information he felt worthy or warranted of sharing.

Smart will likely be asked this week about the continued emergence of freshman CJ Wiley, who is making a move to find a spot in the Bulldogs’ receiver rotation.

Wiley saw a fair share of work on Saturday, per one observer, and is looking the part of contributor.

There was more good news for a Georgia backfield that is shaping up as deeper than last season’s as tailback Rod Robinson continued a successful comeback from the injuries that limited him in 2024, and projected starter Nate Frazier had valuable repetitions.

Smart has said more than once that “there are no secrets” in college football, but he prefers to hold his cards close to the vest when it comes to scrimmages, even though UGA’s opening games against overmatched Marshall and Austin Peay will give Tennessee and Alabama plenty of film to evaluate Georgia’s talent.

For now, Georgia fans can be sure Smart is pushing his program as hard, and as efficiently, as ever.

RELATED: What Georgia hopes to accomplish in Scrimmage Two

And, from the sounds of things, offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was able to dial up a game plan that led to a faster start from the offense.

Smart will meet with the media next week, sure to give his take on the most recent scrimmage and the things left to correct before the team begins preparations in earnest for the Aug. 30 opening game with Marshall at Sanford Stadium.