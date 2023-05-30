Georgia headlines CBS coverage, SEC opener with South Carolina chosen as nationally televised game

The two-time defending national champion Bulldogs will also be featured in the CBS national game against Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, as previously announced.

MIRIMAR BEACH, Fla. — Georgia will kick off CBS’ national television schedule against South Carolina at 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.

The Gamecocks, who return quarterback Spencer Rattler and upset last year’s CFP playoff picture with wins over Tennessee and Clemson, are the last program to beat Georgia in Sanford Stadium, back on Oct. 12 of 2019.

The Bulldogs beat South Carolina in Columbia last season by a 48-7 count.

The Nov. 24 game pitting Missouri at Arkansas (4 p.m.) represents the only other CBS SEC game that has been announced at this time.

CBS announced that in addition to its traditional Saturday on CBS Game of the Week in the afternoon time slot, there will also be doubleheaders on Oct. 14 and on Nov. 4.

The SEC on CBS games are typically announced six-to-12 days prior to their broadcast dates.