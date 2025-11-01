clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football-Florida live updates, injury news, score, highlights for …
The No. 5 Georgia football team will take on the Florida Gators in a Week 10 college football game. Below you can find live updates, injury news, highlights and the score for …
Connor Riley
Gunner Stockton battles Florida amid Heisman race, Haynes King pushing
The Heisman Trophy race is heating up as college football heads down the stretch, and the state of Georgia’s two most prominent quarterbacks are in the thick of it.
Mike Griffith
Lane Kiffin in college football spotlight, flexes on Oklahoma, flirts with …
Lane Kiffin is in the college football spotlight as the most sought-after, hirable coach in the country as he leads a top 10-team toward the College Football Playoff.
Mike Griffith
Georgia AD Josh Brooks makes his thoughts on LSU opening clear
Josh Brooks would seem like a natural candidate for the LSU athletic director opening.
Connor Riley
Georgia football-Florida: Game time, TV channel, how to watch online, odds …
The No. 5 Georgia football team will take on the Florida Gators in a Week 10 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how …
Connor Riley
