Preseason Stetson Bennett hype is meaningless, scoreboard will tell 2022 Georgia quarterbacks story

ATLANTA — It’s all just talk about Georgia football right now, but that’s what SEC Media Days are all about. No doubt, some Bulldogs’ fans are engaged, and more sensitive UGA followers are enraged over what they view as slights to beloved quarterback Stetson Bennett. College football legend Tim Tebow shrugged apologetically when informed UGA fans were upset he didn’t rank Bennett among his top five SEC quarterbacks entering the season.

RELATED: Oddsmakers make Stetson Bennett Georgia’s top Heisman hope entering 2022 “It’s not about Stetson, he’s a winner,” Tebow said. “It’s about the depth of talented quarterbacks in the SEC. I’ve not seen anything like it in the nine years I’ve been working as an analyst.” True enough, it’s safe to say none of the programs featuring Tebow’s Top 5 SEC quarterbacks would make the trade for Bennett. After all, he began his career as a walk-on, and returned to UGA after a year in junior college with no other SEC offers.

That’s part of what makes Bennett’s story so unique. Besides, Bennett would be the first to tell you it’s not about him, so much as his ability to put his playmakers in a position to make plays and prevent opposing offenses from having a short field to work with. RELATED: This isn’t going to be the Stetson Bennett Show

Tebow’s Top 5 SEC quarterbacks, to be fair, all have championship upside: • Alabama QB Bryce Young • Kentucky QB Will Levis • Florida QB Anthony Richardson • South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler • Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker