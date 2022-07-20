Preseason Stetson Bennett hype is meaningless, scoreboard will tell 2022 Georgia quarterbacks story
ATLANTA — It’s all just talk about Georgia football right now, but that’s what SEC Media Days are all about.
No doubt, some Bulldogs’ fans are engaged, and more sensitive UGA followers are enraged over what they view as slights to beloved quarterback Stetson Bennett.
College football legend Tim Tebow shrugged apologetically when informed UGA fans were upset he didn’t rank Bennett among his top five SEC quarterbacks entering the season.
RELATED: Oddsmakers make Stetson Bennett Georgia’s top Heisman hope entering 2022
“It’s not about Stetson, he’s a winner,” Tebow said. “It’s about the depth of talented quarterbacks in the SEC. I’ve not seen anything like it in the nine years I’ve been working as an analyst.”
True enough, it’s safe to say none of the programs featuring Tebow’s Top 5 SEC quarterbacks would make the trade for Bennett. After all, he began his career as a walk-on, and returned to UGA after a year in junior college with no other SEC offers.
That’s part of what makes Bennett’s story so unique.
Besides, Bennett would be the first to tell you it’s not about him, so much as his ability to put his playmakers in a position to make plays and prevent opposing offenses from having a short field to work with.
Tebow’s Top 5 SEC quarterbacks, to be fair, all have championship upside:
• Alabama QB Bryce Young
• Kentucky QB Will Levis
• Florida QB Anthony Richardson
• South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler
• Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker
But it is Bennett who has a place in Georgia history with a story for the ages.
Maybe Bennett doesn’t have any chance at playing in the NFL, or the skill level of former Georgia quarterback greats Matthew Stafford, David Greene or Aaron Murray.
And, maybe SEC Network analyst Peter Burns is right when he looks into his crystal ball and sees the potential for more quarterback drama in Athens this season.
“I think it’s still going to be an issue about the quarterback room in Georgia,” Burns said this week. “I’m not saying that’s a bad thing, it’s just going to be an issue because the first time that Stetson Bennett does not have a great game, you’re going to be like, ‘What about Gunner Stockton? What about (Brock) Vandarriff? What about Carson Beck?’
“They’ve got a bevy of talent, but Stetson Bennett was the guy that went five touchdowns, zero interceptions, and brought you your first title in 40 years.”
That’s right, and nobody at Georgia will ever forget that.