Georgia’s curious quarterback situation continues to unfold during 43-6 win over Missouri
ATHENS — Kirby Smart gave Stetson Bennett an earful on Saturday, but he also gave him the start, a script few could have seen coming at the beginning of the season.
Bennett ran his record as the Georgia starter to 5-0, completing 13 of 19 passes for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushing twice for 10 yards in the 43-6 win over Missouri.
JT Daniels, a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, entered the game at the 11:04 mark of the third quarter with No. 1-ranked Georgia leading the Tigers 33-3.
Daniels, playing with some other second-team players, promptly led a 7-play, 41-yard touchdown drive that culminated with his 7-yard strike to Ladd McConkey.
“I think JT is JT, he’s always confident in himself,” McConkey said. “He approached the game like he’s starting. We’re blessed to have two quarterbacks that can both compete at a high level.”
Daniels, however, was picked off later in the game when a pass glanced off the hands of Jermaine Burton and into the arms of a Missouri defender.
Daniels finished 7-of-11 passing for 82 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
It was Daniels’ second performance against Missouri. Last year, after taking over as the starting quarterback, he capped the regular season against the Tigers in Columbia with a 16-of-27 passing performance for 299 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 49-14 win.
But this version of Daniels was not as sharp, having missed six weeks, and the game plan was considerably more dialed down once he entered the action with the contest already decided.
Smart, nevertheless, said he was impressed with Daniels in his first action since the Vanderbilt game on Sept. 25.
“I thought he had really good command of the offense when he went in,” Smart said of Daniels. “He’s got great poise in the pocket. He got a little unfortunate on the tipped ball interception. He was a little off on Jermaine.
“It hit Jermaine in the hands and then it bounced off, ricocheted and ended up being a pick.”
Bennett was a little off on a pass to Burton, too, but Burton adjusted and hauled in 47-yard pass.
“The big one to Jermaine, where I underthrew it, and he just went up and made a catch, it’s exciting to see,” Bennett said, asked about the impact having a healthy Bennett and Arian Smith made for the offense.
“With the protection the line gives me, I have time to read it out,” he said. “I don’t think I got touched other than when I ran. That makes you feel secure knowing those guys aren’t going to give up sacks.”
Daniels did what he could to help out, Smart said.
“He was over by me calling out the defenses, the checks, going through them like he was playing the game,” Smart said. “To hear him call out coverages, the checks and know exactly what he was planning on going to, it was really good.
“It gives you a lot of confidence in him when he’s over there making those and talking to Stetson when he comes off the field.”
McConkey said Daniels’ has been staying involved trying to help everyone in every game.
“It speaks to the player he is, he’s always involved,” McConkey said. “I said it before, no matter if he’s playing or on the sideline, he’s always helping us get that extra edge, letting us know what he sees, what he sees from the DBs, letting the O-Line what he sees up front.
“That speaks volumes on how important this is to him and how bought in he is to the team.”
Bennett said he was pleased to see Daniels in the game, too.
“Anytime someone else goes in there and has success, it’s cool,” Bennett said. “We’re buddies, and we’re friends, and it was pretty cool to see him out there.”