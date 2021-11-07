Georgia’s curious quarterback situation continues to unfold during 43-6 win over Missouri

ATHENS — Kirby Smart gave Stetson Bennett an earful on Saturday, but he also gave him the start, a script few could have seen coming at the beginning of the season. Bennett ran his record as the Georgia starter to 5-0, completing 13 of 19 passes for 255 yards and 2 touchdowns and rushing twice for 10 yards in the 43-6 win over Missouri. JT Daniels, a preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, entered the game at the 11:04 mark of the third quarter with No. 1-ranked Georgia leading the Tigers 33-3.

Daniels, playing with some other second-team players, promptly led a 7-play, 41-yard touchdown drive that culminated with his 7-yard strike to Ladd McConkey. “I think JT is JT, he’s always confident in himself,” McConkey said. “He approached the game like he’s starting. We’re blessed to have two quarterbacks that can both compete at a high level.” Daniels, however, was picked off later in the game when a pass glanced off the hands of Jermaine Burton and into the arms of a Missouri defender.

Daniels finished 7-of-11 passing for 82 yards with a touchdown and an interception. It was Daniels’ second performance against Missouri. Last year, after taking over as the starting quarterback, he capped the regular season against the Tigers in Columbia with a 16-of-27 passing performance for 299 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 49-14 win. But this version of Daniels was not as sharp, having missed six weeks, and the game plan was considerably more dialed down once he entered the action with the contest already decided.

Smart, nevertheless, said he was impressed with Daniels in his first action since the Vanderbilt game on Sept. 25. “I thought he had really good command of the offense when he went in,” Smart said of Daniels. “He’s got great poise in the pocket. He got a little unfortunate on the tipped ball interception. He was a little off on Jermaine. “It hit Jermaine in the hands and then it bounced off, ricocheted and ended up being a pick.” Bennett was a little off on a pass to Burton, too, but Burton adjusted and hauled in 47-yard pass. “The big one to Jermaine, where I underthrew it, and he just went up and made a catch, it’s exciting to see,” Bennett said, asked about the impact having a healthy Bennett and Arian Smith made for the offense. “With the protection the line gives me, I have time to read it out,” he said. “I don’t think I got touched other than when I ran. That makes you feel secure knowing those guys aren’t going to give up sacks.”