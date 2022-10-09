Stetson Bennett shakes off rough start, gets back to having fun in 42-10 win

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett says there’s a lot to be said about enjoying playing football, even if things aren’t as perfect as some would like. “I got things to get better at, a lot, a million things, but we just beat Auburn and they have a good football team,” Bennett said Saturday night. “And we beat them pretty good, so we should be happy and just keep getting better.”

Bennett had his share of struggles throwing the football in the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs’ 42-10 win over the Tigers on Saturday, but the sixth-year senior also broke off a career-long 64-yard TD run. “I just started going, and there at the end, I was like I haven’t run this far in a while, and my legs starting giving out,” said Bennett, who scored on the opening play of the fourth quarter to give UGA a 28-3 lead. “There was just grass there, and then Ladd (McConkey) had a good block on the safety.” Todd Monken dialed up the quarterback draw, having seen some tendencies with Auburn’s tiring defense that he knew the Bulldogs could exploit. Bennett was off in the first half, missing open receivers and completing just 7 of his first 13 pass attempts for 25 yards through the first 30 minutes. “Those are the worst ones when you see them open and you throw it, and you think you’re throwing it well and then they don’t hit, we’ve got to fix that,” Bennett said.

Bennett, who finished a respectable 22-of-32 passing for 208 yards, said he thinks Georgia was just trying too hard in the first half. “I think we were pressing a little bit because we all want so bad be the best,” Bennett said. “Toward the end we started just having fun, throwing and catching …. In the first half we were pressing, we weren’t having fun.” Bennett said he and his teammates were overly conscientious of wanting to improve off last Saturday’s lackluster performance in their 26-22 win at Missouri. “It’s just wanting to be the best, wanting to put a better foot out there than Missouri (game),” Bennett said. “We have to do a better job in practice, just having fun and playing football, because when we execute we go down the field.” Georgia appeared to solve the Red Zone-TD ratio woes it has had this season, scoring touchdowns on all five trips inside the Auburn 20.

I think we answered that” Bennett said, “Now, all of a sudden we have to answer third downs, and we have to get better with explosive plays.” Bennett knows how Coach Kirby Smart thinks better than anyone, and he had surely spied a stat sheet reflecting Georgia was 6-of-14 on third downs and its longest pass play in the game was 24 yards. “Something new pops up every week,” Bennett said. “I think we just have to play football. It’s Xs and Os, have fun with your brothers, that’s why you got into the game in the first place.”

UGA News