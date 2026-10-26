ATHENS — Chaos has become the norm in college football, and particularly on SEC Saturdays.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart accepts that as part of the “new day and age” of a sport that’s still adjusting to the newfound free agency of the transfer portal and early riches of Name, Image and Likeness earnings.

“Anybody can beat anybody on a given Saturday,” Smart said, something evidenced by the fact six SEC teams have beaten a top 10-ranked team only to lose the next week, his Bulldogs included after the 27-24 loss to unranked Auburn the last time they took the field.

“It’s actually going to be who deals with it best?”

Georgia begins game week preparations for its showdown with Florida, a 3:30 p.m. game on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta that figures to have SEC championship game and College Football Playoff field implications.

Smart has preached developing players who are “comfortable being uncomfortable” throughout this 10-plus years leading Georgia, but every team is different, and adversity is when leaders emerge.

This season’s Bulldogs are 6-1 entering their clash with the Gators, just like last year’s.

But this is a different, and perhaps more dangerous Florida team under Coach Jon Sumrall. These Gators control their destiny into what would be a first SEC championship game appearance since 2020.

Georgia, for the most part, is collectively better than it was a season ago in most all statistical categories and PFF grading.

That said, the Bulldogs are coming off their least impressive effort of the year, having turned the ball over three times against Auburn while allowing 192 yards rushing and performing sub-par on special teams.

“Who can manage it and deal with this best?” Smart said, speaking of the peaks and valleys that have come as a result of depth of capable teams in the SEC.

“We got to do a good job of managing (adversity) and dealing with it, because the margins are just tighter.”

Here’s how Georgia position groups this year compared to last year:

STOCK SOARING

QUARTERBACKS

Gunner Stockton ranks second in the nation in pass efficiency and made throws against Alabama — under pressure — that raised his ceiling and put his name on the NFL radar.

Stockton’s toughness and consistency overrides the outlier three-turnover performance he had in the loss to Auburn.

Ryan Puglisi’s brief first series stint showed a quarterback who completed all three passes he attempted for 55 yards without missing a beat after Stockton exited the game for examination.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The level of play is up across the board with veteran left tackle Earnest Greene lll leading the way.

The Bulldogs are rushing for 15 yards more per game than last season and allowing fewer sacks, and now that preseason All-American center Drew Bobo is playing without his hand “clubbed” to protect a broken bone, his level of play should return to an elite status.

RECEIVERS & TIGHT ENDS

Georgia’s biggest preseason unknown has become a strength with wideouts proving explosive, sticky-fingered an assignment-sound.

Sophomore Talyn Taylor and freshman Craig Dandridge Jr. have joined veteran London Humphreys to lead a reliable corps.

The tight ends room has performed as advertised, featuring a deep unit consisting of players with notable skillsets, from clutch veteran Lawson Luckie, to explosive junior Jaden Redell and versatile sophomores Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour.

STOCK UP

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Georgia has shown some playmaking in the secondary and KJ Bolden has provided some big hits and big plays.

UGA is 33rd in the nation in passing yards allowed per game (185 yards) so far this season after ranking 60th last season allowing 216.5 yards per game.

STOCK EVEN

RUNNING BACKS

Dwight Phillips Jr. has emerged as a weapon, a home run-threat tailback who can take it the distance each time he touches the ball, and Bo Walker has proven capable.

The Bulldogs’ lack of depth aside, there’s optimism that if Nate Frazier returns to form after a sluggish return from his rib injury against Auburn, UGA will be back to dictating games with his rushing attack.

To keep things in perspective, Georgia has not had a backfield worthy of the “RBU” Moniker since James Cook, Zamir White and Kenny McIntosh shared carries in 2021.

LINEBACKERS

The Bulldogs have missed CJ Allen’s leadership, but Raylen Wilson is playing as well as last season and Chris Cole has brought a dynamic element. Justin Williams has flashed his great potential and has more to offer the second half of the season.

Smart has said the tackling needs to improve on defense, and the linebackers consider themselves leaders in all capacities.

STOCK DOWN

DEFENSIVE LINE

Jordan Hall’s comeback from injury has been impressive and Elijah Griffin has improved, but the overall performance up front is down.

The Bulldogs are yielding 91.4 yards rushing per game this season, up from 81.5 last season and surrendered 192 yards on the ground to Auburn in their last outing.

Christen Miller’s impact is missed and Gabe Harris has not made significant impact often enough. The Bulldogs need youthful talent to step up.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Smart noted UGA’s punt game has not been as effective as last season pinning opponents deep, and Sacovie White-Helton has not brought stability to the punt return game.

Peyton Woodring remains the most accurate field goal kicker in career accuracy (86.8 percent), but he has missed field goals in the past two games and his 77.8-percent make rate this season is the lowest of his four-year career.

OVERALL ASSESSMENT

Georgia has the potential to win a national championship if the Bulldogs’ coaching staff and players find the inches Smart has referred to, but the potential is also there to miss the College Football Playoff field should UGA lose two more regular-season games.

As the head coach said, it comes down to how this team handles adversity and responds coming out of the bye week.