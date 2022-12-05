New Georgia Tech coach wants to ‘dominate’ UGA

“We have an opponent in this state that we will work 365 days to defeat… to dominate,” Key told reporters.

Key’s words are not really a surprise, considering that most new coaches often make audacious comments upon taking the job to fire up the fan base.

Georgia Tech needs some hope, after losing 18 of 22 meetings to UGA since the 2000 season. The Bulldogs steamrolled the Yellow Jackets 37-14 two weeks ago in the annual showdown, but Georgia Tech only trailed 10-7 at halftime.

Key was the interim coach for the last eight games of the season for Georgia Tech, and led the Jackets to a road wins over two ranked teams, Pitt and North Carolina. Key appears to be a major upgrade over the program’s most recent head coaches, and he has a connection with Nick Saban after three seasons as an assistant at Alabama.

But to compete with UGA? And, more importantly, to “dominate” the Bulldogs? As long as Kirby Smart is coach of the Bulldogs, this seems like a far-fetched and bizarre idea. However, the brash and bold comment sure made some Yellow Jacket fans happy on Monday.