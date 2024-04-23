ATHENS — Georgia got its first look at the tight end position without Brock Bowers on G-Day.

Even without the star tight end, who is expected to be taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Georgia still opened the spring game with two tight ends on the field in Oscar Delp and Lawson Luckie.

Delp is the clear top tight end for Georgia, even having just 1 reception for 6 yards.

“That’s what Oscar Delp has been. Oscar Delp is the one guy, when Darnell was out Oscar took all the reps,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “When Brock was out, Oscar took all the reps. So Oscar’s taken a lot of football reps and gotten better for us. Lawson stepped up and took on a larger role of that.”

Delp is entering his third year in the program and is at the moment Georgia’s most experienced tight end. But in a few weeks, Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek will arrive on campus. He’ll provide tight ends coach Todd Hartley and Smart with another talented tight end option.

Injuries limited Yurosek in 2023 to just 6 games and 16 receptions last season at Stanford. But he hauled in 49 receptions in 2022 and had 658 receiving yards in 2021. He’s proven he can be a productive pass catcher.

Yurosek will compete with Lawson Luckie to fill the void left behind by Bowers.

Luckie caught his first career touchdown in Georgia’s win over Florida State. He’s now a sophomore for the Bulldogs, looking to build off his first season in Athens.

“He’s had a great spring. We gave him a lot of reps, a lot of chances to grow with Pearce being out,” Smart said of Luckie. “He’s shown great toughness, great maturity, durability.”

Luckie was slightly more productive than Delp, as the Norcross, Ga., prospect caught 2 passes for 20 yards on the afternoon.

Yurosek isn’t the only new addition at the tight end position for Georgia, as the Bulldogs landed Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich in the 2024 signing class.

Reddell actually had the most productive day among Georgia tight ends, catching 5 passes for 23 yards.

“The Reddell kid and Heinrich, they both came a long way from the start of spring,” Smart said. “They’ve got a long way to go, but they came a long way. Jaden missed half the spring probably with a hamstring. It was good to have those two guys get better.”

In replacing Bowers, Georgia’s tight end room was always going to look different. That is always the case when you have a player as truly special as Bowers.

But Georgia’s view and valuation of the tight end hasn’t changed. It clearly sees the position as a key part of the Georgia offense. Delp is one of the team’s top leaders, while Yurosek is one of the more intriguing additions that Georgia has made via the transfer portal.

Of the seven additions — so far — via the transfer portal, Yurosek was the only one who did not go through spring drills for the Bulldogs. We’ll have to wait until the fall to see what Yurosek really brings to the fold and how Delp, Luckie and the rest of the tight end room is impacted.