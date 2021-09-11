Georgia-UAB Live Blog: Kirby Smart IDs players who had strong week of practice

“I thought Devonte Wyatt had a really good week of practice,” Smart said on his coach’s show on Thursday night. “I also thought Jamaree Salyer had a really good week of practice — he practices hard, with toughness.”

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart liked what he saw from two of his top linemen in practice leading up to Saturday’s home-opening game against UAB.

The Bulldogs (1-0) will rely heavily on their dominance at the line of scrimmage against the Conference USA champion Blazers (1-0) in the 3:30 p.m. game (TV: ESPN2) at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia is young at the receiver position, and with JT Daniels’ limited in practice this week, the quarterback position seems unsettled.

Whoever lines up under center will be looking to find open targets, and Smart said two of the Bulldogs’ young receivers had strong weeks.

“I thought Arian (Smith) and Jermaine (Burton) both had good weeks of practice,” Smart said. They were very detailed in their prep and organization. They want to improve for their brothers and their teammates, they want to get better.”

Burton and Smith need to, as Smart cited instances in the 10-3 win over Clemson where they missed blocks and were not lined up properly.

FIRST QUARTER SCORING