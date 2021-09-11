UAB
Sat, 9/11 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
(5) Georgia
  • (1) Alabama
    Sat, 9/18 on CBS @7:30 ET
    (13) Florida
    Mississippi State
    Sat, 9/18 on ESPN2 @8:00 ET
    Memphis
    Georgia Southern
    Sat, 9/18 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Arkansas
    Auburn
    Sat, 9/18 on ABC @11:30 ET
    (19) Penn State
  • South Carolina
    14
    4th QTR
    9:59
    East Carolina
    14
    Pittsburgh
    34
    4th QTR
    14:36
    Tennessee
    27
    Alabama State
    0
    4th QTR
    5:45
    Auburn
    62
    (13) Florida
    35
    3rd QTR
    9:55
    South Florida
    6
  • (6) Texas A&M
    Sat, 9/11 on FOX @7:30 ET
    Colorado
    Mercer
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    (1) Alabama
    (21) Texas
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    Arkansas
    North Carolina State
    Sat, 9/11 on ESPN2 @11:00 ET
    Mississippi State
  • Austin Peay
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network+ @11:30 ET
    Ole Miss
    Missouri
    Sat, 9/11 on SEC Network @11:30 ET
    Kentucky
    McNeese State
    Sun, 9/12 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    (16) LSU
    Vanderbilt
    Sun, 9/12 on CBS Sports Network @2:00 AM ET
    Colorado State
Georgia-UAB Live Blog: Kirby Smart IDs players who had strong week of practice

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) during the Bulldogs’ game against Clemson at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday. Sept. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
Tony Walsh
@mikegriffith32
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart liked what he saw from two of his top linemen in practice leading up to Saturday’s home-opening game against UAB.

“I thought Devonte Wyatt had a really good week of practice,” Smart said on his coach’s show on Thursday night. “I also thought Jamaree Salyer had a really good week of practice — he practices hard, with toughness.”

The Bulldogs (1-0) will rely heavily on their dominance at the line of scrimmage against the Conference USA champion Blazers (1-0) in the 3:30 p.m. game (TV: ESPN2) at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia is young at the receiver position, and with JT Daniels’ limited in practice this week, the quarterback position seems unsettled.

Whoever lines up under center will be looking to find open targets, and Smart said two of the Bulldogs’ young receivers had strong weeks.

“I thought Arian (Smith) and Jermaine (Burton) both had good weeks of practice,” Smart said. They were very detailed in their prep and organization. They want to improve for their brothers and their teammates, they want to get better.”

Burton and Smith need to, as Smart cited instances in the 10-3 win over Clemson where they missed blocks and were not lined up properly.

FIRST QUARTER SCORING

