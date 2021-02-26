Georgia football OG ‘Big Ben’ Cleveland aims for NFL weightlifting record

Cleveland told the Athens Banner-Herald he wants to break the record, which is currently 49 by Stephen Paea of Oregon State. He set the record back in 2011. The NFL combine was canceled this year on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, so Cleveland will be aiming for the mark behind the closed doors of Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. The 2021 NFL Draft takes place April 29-May 1.

Cleveland’s size and power are two of the greatest attributes he brings to the table for NFL teams evaluating offensive guards in the 2021 NFL Draft class. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, who was formerly a scout for Super Bowl teams in Green Bay, New England and Seattle, explained that a man of Cleveland’s size and power is arriving in the NFL at the right time. RELATED: Mel Kiper Jr. drops mock draft, on UGA player in first round