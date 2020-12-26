Georgia vs. Cincinnati ‘Tale of the Tape,’ Peach Bowl statistical breakdown

ATHENS — On paper, Georgia should have its hands full with undefeated Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl next Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Of course, the game isn’t played on paper, and there’s much to be said for the rigors of a 10-game SEC schedule, good and bad.

The No. 9-ranked Bulldogs (7-2) have been tested in ways most teams haven’t, having faced the league’s top two offenses in Alabama and Florida, as well as physical offensive lines at Tennessee and Kentucky when both teams were still in contention.

Georgia, no doubt, has had plenty of physical attrition itself when one considers team captain Richard LeCounte hasn’t played since crashing an unregistered dirt bike on Macon Highway on Halloween Night, and starting defensive tackle Julian Rochester was lost for the season with a knee injury earlier that day in Lexington.

The Bullodgs’ quarterback story has been told too many times.

But when reviewing this “Tale of the Tape” matchup with the Bearcats, one must consider just how different the Georgia offense looks with JT Daniels under center.

The Bulldogs rank 52nd in the nation in QB rating, but if it were just Daniels being judged, the team would rank fifth — one spot ahead of Florida — with Daniels’ carrying a 187.87 passer rating.

On the flip side, Georgia ranks dead last out of 127 teams in the country in Red Zone defense, allowing opponents to score points on each of their 19 trips inside the 25-yard line.

And that’s BEFORE all the defensive opt-outs for the game, which include:

• All-American safety Eric Stokes

• Team sacks leader Azeez Ojulri

• Team captain Richard LeCounte

• Team captain Monty Rice

• No. 2 sacks leader Jermaine Johnson

Cincinnati has the nation’s No. 14 rushing offense going up against Georgia’s No. 1-ranked rushing defense, and the Bearcats have the country’s No. 2 pass efficiency defense matched up with Daniels & Co.

It’s very much strength on strength.

Total Offense

1. Kent State 606.5

19. Cincinnati 467.2

44. Georgia 421.3

Total Defense

1. Wisconsin 263.5

11. Cincinnati 314.4

14. Georgia 322.8

Rushing Offense

1. Buffalo 309.5

14. Cincinnati 225.0

45. Georgia 188.6

Rushing Defense

1. Georgia 69.3 yards per game

20. Cincinnati 122.1

Scoring Offense

1. Kent State 49.8

15. Cincinnati 39.3

33. Georgia 33.2

Scoring Defense

1. Marshall 12.56

T-7. Cincinnati 16.0

20. Georgia 19.89

Passing Offense

1. Florida 388.4

48. Cincinnati 242.2

59. Georgia 232.8

Passing Defense

1. Army 149.9

20. Cincinnati 192.3

91. Georgia 253.4

Pass Efficiency Offense

1. Alabama 197.45

18. Cincinnati 156.40

52. Georgia 137.22

Pass Efficiency Defense

1. Northwestern 90.67

2. Cincinnati 94.05

56. Georgia 133.08

Third Down Offense

1. Alabama .592

11. Georgia .492

14. Cincinnati .483

Third Down Defense

1. Wisconsin .254

27. Cincinnati .357

35. Georgia .373

Red Zone Offense

1. Eastern Michigan, 1.000

T.-76 Cincinnati .810

T. 80 Georgia .800

Red Zone Defense

1. Indiana .579

T-18. Cincinnati .750

T-126. Georgia 1.000

Sacks Allowed

1, Buffalo 0.17 per game

T-15. Cincinnati 1.22

T-44. Georgia 1.89

Team Sacks

1. Miami (Ohio) 4.33 per game

T-16. Cincinnati 3.00

T.37. Georgia 2.67

Net Punting

1. Miami (Fla.) 44.98

6. Georgia 42.66

27. Cincinnati 40.59

Punt Return

1. Penn State 24.62

54. Georgia 8.20

T-55. Cincinnati 8.07

Kickoff Coverage

1. UMass 12.00

8. Georgia 16.80

85. Cincinnati 22.52

Kickoff Return

1. Arizona State 33.67

4. Georgia 31.33

9. Cincinnati 28.00

Turnover margin

1. Arizona State, Plus 2.0 per game

37. Cincinnati 0.44

T.-73. Georgia -0.11

