Georgia tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith ‘full-go’
ATHENS — Georgia is off to a 4-0 start and ranked No. 2 in the nation, so there might not seem to be much room for improvement.
But a closer look reveals the Bulldogs will be getting back future NFL talents Darnell Washington at tight end and Tykee Smith in the secondary for the noon game against Arkansas at Sanford Stadium.
“They are back in drills, they are doing everything this week full-go,” Kirby Smart said at his press conference on Monday. “We’re under the expectations they will be able to play and help us.”
Smart said UGA will be careful with how they bring them along this week.
Washington and Smith have been out since August when they underwent foot surgeries.
Smart said last week the players were back working out and had targeted Vanderbilt as their return game.
Smart said Dominique Blaylock (hamstring) and Arian Smith (Smith), who didn’t make the trip to Vanderbilt, continue to improve.
Smith suffered a shin contusion in the game against UAB.
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint suffered an ankle injury in the Vanderbilt game.
Here’s a look at the UGA injury report from the weekend:
WR Arian Smith (shin) probable
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) questionable
RB Kendall Milton (shoulder) questionable
TE Darnell Washington (foot) questionable
DB Tykee Smith (foot) questionable
WR Arian Smith (leg) questionable
WR Dominick Blaylock (hamstring) questionable
WR George Pickens (knee) out
CB Jalen Kimber (shoulder) out
OG Tate Ratledge (foot) out
LB Rian Davis (quad) out
DT Julian Rochester (knee) out
