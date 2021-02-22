3 Georgia football players projected in first-round of 2021 NFL Draft

While Ojulari is projected as a Top 10 pick, cornerbacks Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell are also forecasted in the first round of the draft, which takes place April 29-May 1. The Detroit Lions will pick Ojulari No. 7 overall per SI.com, particularly if he tips the scales higher than the 240 pounds he has been listed at. “Ojulari is arguably the best defensive prospect in this class and the Lions need to start building a defensive line that can get to the quarterback,” per SI.com.

“The Lions have desperately needed a pass rush in recent years, (and) Ojulari could definitely help fix that. He might not be a super well-known commodity in the top ten at this point, but the pre-draft process will be critical for his ascension. “If he can demonstrate his athleticism through testing and maybe weigh-in over his listed 240 pounds, more will jump on the bandwagon. His biggest concern is weight and scheme fit.” Ojulari’s skills are well-documented, and it seems the word is finally getting out from NFL teams about how impressed they were with UGA cornerback Eric Stokes.

Stokes, who is expected to run a sub-4.4-second time in the 40-yard dash at UGA Pro Day on March 17 in Athens, is popping up in the first round of more and more NFL mock drafts, including SI.com’s most recent. The publication has Stokes going No. 17 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. “There have been reports of Stokes measuring in at over 6-feet tall and 190-plus pounds,” per Si.Com. “If that’s the case, with his speed and length, it becomes a no-brainer for the Raiders, who have struggled with depth in the secondary.” SI.com has UGA cornerback Tyson Campbell projected No. 28 overall to the New Orleans Saints. Campbell, like Stokes, is a speed merchant. RELATED: NFL.com projects 4 UGA players in first 3 rounds