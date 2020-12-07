Georgia receivers Trey Blount and Makiya Tongue enter transfer portal
ATHENS — Georgia football receivers Trey Blount and Makiya Tongue entering the transfer portal on Monday.
Neither player had a catch this season.
The No. 8-ranked Bulldogs are expected to have a loaded receiving corps returning next season, and coach Kirby Smart reference again on Monday how the December early signing day would make premium roster management a challenge.
“We’re in a situation where we’re probably going to have the largest number of mid-year (enrollees) that we’ve ever had,” Smart said last week, in reference to the Dec. 16 early signing date.
Georgia plays at Missouri at noon on Saturday looking to finish the season with momentum and attract more great players.
Blount is a redshirt junior Atlanta, who signed alongside his former Pace Academy teammate Andrew Thomas. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Blount saw action in three of the past four games for the Bulldogs.
Blount had a 13-yard reception last season against Arkansas State, and as a freshman in 2018, he had three catches for 39 yards and played in all 14 games.
Tongue is a 6-2, 210 redshirt freshman from Baton Rouge, the son of former NFL safety Reggie Tongue. Tongue saw action last season in games against Murray State, Arkansas State and Georgia Tech.
Last Monday quarterback D’Wan Mathis entered the transfer portal. Mathis, a 6-6, 210-pound prospect from Metro Detroit, has yet to decide on another program.
The Bulldogs had a handful of transfers during the last offseason: safeties Otis Reese (Ole Miss) and Divaad Wilson (Central Florida), along with offensive lineman Cade Mays (Tennessee).
Smart will evaluate his coaching staff after the season.
Georgia football roster by class
(updated without transfer portal players)
*- projected to declare for NFL draft
RS Senior/grad transfer (4)
TE Tre’ McKitty
WR Demetris Robertson
OG Ben Cleveland
DT Julian Rochester
Seniors (10)
OG Justin Shaffer
DE Malik Herring
DT Devonte Wyatt
OLB Jermaine Johnson
OLB Walter Grant
MLB Nate McBride
MLB Monty Rice
STAR Mark Webb
S Richard LeCounte
CB D.J. Daniel
RS Juniors (8)
QB Stetson Bennett
WR Matt Landers
OL/NT Netori Johnson
OLB Robert Beal
STAR William Poole
CB Eric Stokes
CB Ameer Speed
S Latavious Brini
Juniors (10)
RB James Cook
OL Jamaree Salyer
C Trey Hill
NT Jordan Davis
OLB Adam Anderson
MLB Channing Tindall
MLB Quay Walker
CB Tyson Campbell
S Chris Smith
P Jake Camarda
RS Sophomores (9)
QB JT Daniels
RB Zamir White
TE John FitzPatrick
WR Tommy Bush
WR Kearis Jackson
OT Owen Condon
OG Warren Ericson
DE Tramel Walthour
OLB Azeez Ojulari
Sophomores (9)
RB Kenny McIntosh
WR George Pickens
WR Dominick Blaylock
DE Travon Walker
OLB Nolan Smith
MLB Nakobe Dean
MLB Trezmen Marshall
STAR Tyrique Stevenson
S Lewis Cine
RS Freshmen (9)
TE Ryland Goede
TE Brett Seither
OT Xavier Truss
OT Warren McClendon
C Clay Webb
NT Tymon Mitchell
DT Bill Norton
DT Zion Logue
MLB Rian Davis
Freshmen (24)
QB Carson Beck
RB Kendall Milton
RB Daijun Edwards
TE Darnell Washington
WR Marcus Rosemy
WR Jermaine Burton
WR Arian Smith
WR Justin Robinson
WR Ladd McConkey
OT Broderick Jones
OT Tate Ratledge
OT Chad Lindberg
OT Austin Blaske
OG Devon Willock
C Sedrick Van Pran
C Cameron Kinnie
DT Jalen Carter
DT Warren Brinson
DT Nazir Stackhouse
OLB Mekhail Sherman
CB Jalen Kimber
CB Kelee Ringo
S Major Burns
K Jared Zirkel