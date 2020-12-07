Georgia receivers Trey Blount and Makiya Tongue enter transfer portal

ATHENS — Georgia football receivers Trey Blount and Makiya Tongue entering the transfer portal on Monday.

Neither player had a catch this season.

The No. 8-ranked Bulldogs are expected to have a loaded receiving corps returning next season, and coach Kirby Smart reference again on Monday how the December early signing day would make premium roster management a challenge.

“We’re in a situation where we’re probably going to have the largest number of mid-year (enrollees) that we’ve ever had,” Smart said last week, in reference to the Dec. 16 early signing date.

Georgia plays at Missouri at noon on Saturday looking to finish the season with momentum and attract more great players.

Blount is a redshirt junior Atlanta, who signed alongside his former Pace Academy teammate Andrew Thomas. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Blount saw action in three of the past four games for the Bulldogs.

Blount had a 13-yard reception last season against Arkansas State, and as a freshman in 2018, he had three catches for 39 yards and played in all 14 games.

Tongue is a 6-2, 210 redshirt freshman from Baton Rouge, the son of former NFL safety Reggie Tongue. Tongue saw action last season in games against Murray State, Arkansas State and Georgia Tech.

Last Monday quarterback D’Wan Mathis entered the transfer portal. Mathis, a 6-6, 210-pound prospect from Metro Detroit, has yet to decide on another program.

The Bulldogs had a handful of transfers during the last offseason: safeties Otis Reese (Ole Miss) and Divaad Wilson (Central Florida), along with offensive lineman Cade Mays (Tennessee).

Smart will evaluate his coaching staff after the season.

Georgia football roster by class

(updated without transfer portal players)

*- projected to declare for NFL draft

RS Senior/grad transfer (4)

TE Tre’ McKitty

WR Demetris Robertson

OG Ben Cleveland

DT Julian Rochester

Seniors (10)

OG Justin Shaffer

DE Malik Herring

DT Devonte Wyatt

OLB Jermaine Johnson

OLB Walter Grant

MLB Nate McBride

MLB Monty Rice

STAR Mark Webb

S Richard LeCounte

CB D.J. Daniel

RS Juniors (8)

QB Stetson Bennett

WR Matt Landers

OL/NT Netori Johnson

OLB Robert Beal

STAR William Poole

CB Eric Stokes

CB Ameer Speed

S Latavious Brini

Juniors (10)

RB James Cook

OL Jamaree Salyer

C Trey Hill

NT Jordan Davis

OLB Adam Anderson

MLB Channing Tindall

MLB Quay Walker

CB Tyson Campbell

S Chris Smith

P Jake Camarda

RS Sophomores (9)

QB JT Daniels

RB Zamir White

TE John FitzPatrick

WR Tommy Bush

WR Kearis Jackson

OT Owen Condon

OG Warren Ericson

DE Tramel Walthour

OLB Azeez Ojulari

Sophomores (9)

RB Kenny McIntosh

WR George Pickens

WR Dominick Blaylock

DE Travon Walker

OLB Nolan Smith

MLB Nakobe Dean

MLB Trezmen Marshall

STAR Tyrique Stevenson

S Lewis Cine

RS Freshmen (9)

TE Ryland Goede

TE Brett Seither

OT Xavier Truss

OT Warren McClendon

C Clay Webb

NT Tymon Mitchell

DT Bill Norton

DT Zion Logue

MLB Rian Davis

Freshmen (24)

QB Carson Beck

RB Kendall Milton

RB Daijun Edwards

TE Darnell Washington

WR Marcus Rosemy

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Arian Smith

WR Justin Robinson

WR Ladd McConkey

OT Broderick Jones

OT Tate Ratledge

OT Chad Lindberg

OT Austin Blaske

OG Devon Willock

C Sedrick Van Pran

C Cameron Kinnie

DT Jalen Carter

DT Warren Brinson

DT Nazir Stackhouse

OLB Mekhail Sherman

CB Jalen Kimber

CB Kelee Ringo

S Major Burns

K Jared Zirkel