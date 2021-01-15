ESPN: Recruiting rankings project Georgia loaded with talent for 2021 title run

ATHENS — Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall has been a revolving door of late with players declaring their intention to turn pro or return, and early enrollees filing in. Emerging stars like JT Daniels, George Pickens, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean and Lewis Cine will be at the forefront of the new-look Bulldogs in 2021 when they open the season against Clemson. The battle between the Bulldogs and the Tigers — teams projected in the preseason top 5 rankings, each with a top 5 Heisman Trophy contender, per oddsmakers — will take center stage.

In addition to the aforementioned Georgia stars, UGA is also banking on highly rated talent like outside linebacker Nolan Smith breaking into the starting lineup. Smith was the nation’s No. 1 overall rated recruit in the 2019 class per 247Sports, but he’s only credited with one start in his UGA bio. Digging deeper, ESPN’s paysite article projects Coach Kirby Smart and Georgia to have the second-most talent all the field based on its recruiting rankings from 2017-2021.

Here’s a look at how the SEC teams (and Clemson) ranked in terms of the number of ESPN top 300 prospects projected on the 2021 roster. 1. Alabama (70) 2. Georgia (61)

4. Clemson (53) 6. LSU (43) 7. Florida (42) 8 Texas A&M (39) 13. Auburn (35) Per ESPN author Tom VanHaaren, in that span Georgia had ESPN’s No. 1-ranked signing class once (2018), it’s No. 2 class twice,e and the No. 3 signing class once over the four-year evaluation period.

ESPN recognized the following players as five-star prospects when citing the Bulldogs signing 29 Top 100 recruits from 2019 to 2021: • OLB Nolan Smith • OL Clay Webb • DB Kelee Ringo • OL Broderick Jones • DL Jalen Carter