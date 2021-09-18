Georgia coach Kirby Smart talks quarterbacks, injuries and loudest SEC stadium

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said he’s more comfortable with the Bulldogs’ quarterback room than past years, and it doesn’t sound particularly close. “Absolutely I am, way more so than years past where I didn’t really know all the way to Brock Vandagriff,” Smart said. “I’ve seen more of Brock Vandagriff now through the two weeks of doing the opponent work and he’s thrown RPOs, he’s been the other team’s quarterback, and he has got a gun.”

Smart hasn’t divulged who would start at quarterback for the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs (2-0) in their game with South Carolina (2-0) at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Sanford Stadium. JT Daniels missed the game with UAB on account of a strained oblique muscle, though he warmed up in the pregame and could have played in an emergency situation. Stetson Bennett got the start and performed well, 10-of-12 passing for 288 yards with 5 touchdowns. Redshirt freshman Carson Beck came on in relief and struggled, 4-of-10 passing for 88 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Vandagriff played, too, but he didn’t attempt any throws as he entered in the fourth quarter. Smart made it clear on his coach’s show on Thursday that it wasn’t for lack of confidence in his talents. “He throws the ball very quick, makes quick decisions, very athletic and he can scramble,” Smart said. “I’ve enjoyed watching him work and compete against us with the defenses down there. And the other guys are down working with the offense, and they do a really good job.” Trouble for trouble Georgia redshirt freshman linebacker Rian “Trouble” Davis posted on Instagram account that he has undergone surgery on his lower body, based on the picture he put up. The injury is believed to be significant enough to keep him out this season.

Smart did not yet comment on Davis’ injury, but he spoke in general of how many of the Bulldogs’ sidelined did not have contact injuries. “A lot of injuries we have are non-contact; a foot, an ankle, a knee, a hamstring,” Smart said. “Soft tissue is the biggest concern because it’s overuse. We really have been fortunate with soft tissue (injuries. We’ve had maybe two, hamstring or quads. You stay away from those, you’re going to have your nicks, bumps and bruises. “We have to get healthier, but a lot of that comes from time and rest.” Georgia unofficial injury report QB Stetson Bennett (back) probable

WR Kearis Jackson (knee) probable WR Arian Smith (leg) probable TE Darnell Washington (foot) questionable QB JT Daniels (oblique) questionable WR Dominick Blaylock (hamstring) questionable DB Tykee Smith (foot) questionable

DT Julian Rochester (knee) out WR George Pickens (knee), out ILB — Rian Davis (knee), out OG — Tate Ratledge (foot), out WR — Arik Gilbert (personal) out Loudest stadium Georgia coach Kirby Smart has played or coached in every SEC stadium, and it’s safe to say his choice as the loudest will catch many UGA fans off guard.

“It’s a tough call, (but) I would probably say(Texas) A&M, — A&M is really, really loud,” Smart said. " They have added and created a really good environment, So outside of ours, I would say A&M.” Georgia has yet to play at Texas A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. “I’ve been there several times and it’s really loud,” said Smart, who played Texas A&M annually when he was an assistant coach at Alabama. “But I would put Georgia against anybody because of the enclosure of the top addition we had from years back, especially when it’s rocking, it’s loud.”

