ATHENS — Carson Beck was a different quarterback for Georgia than Stetson Bennett was the season before for the Bulldogs.

And yet, Beck is ranked the No. 7 quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft after Bennett was the seventh quarterback selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. updated his Big Board after the respective conference championship games, and had the quarterbacks in the following order:

1. Caleb Williams, USC

2. Drake Maye, North Carolina

3. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

4. Jayden Daniels, LSU

5. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

6. Michael Penix Jr., Washington

7. Carson Beck, Georgia

8. Bo Nix, Oregon

9. Michael Pratt, Tulane

10. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Beck has reportedly yet to determine if he wants to return for another season at Georgia or declare himself eligible for the NFL draft after leading the Bulldogs to a 12-1 season and No. 6 national ranking.

Multiple sources have said an offer for Beck — UGA/NIL — has been in the works, with the rising fifth-year senior seeking upwards of $4 million.

That would be on par with the contract Bennett signed after the Los Angeles Rams made him the seventh QB selected by choosing him in the fourth round last April.

SportsTrac.com reported that Bennett signed a 4-year, $4.5 million contract that included a $699,140 guaranteed signing bonus per spotrac.

Bennett had more mobility and throwing ability off the run than Beck and his senior year improved his mechanics to become more accurate on his deep and intermediate passes.

Beck had some late season deep-ball under throws, notably to Ladd McConkey and Arian Smith, but clearly exhibited NFL arm talent.

Beck’s 6-foot-4 frame made him look comfortable operating out of the pocket, aside from a few ball security issues that are easily fixable.

Beck’s ability to layer intermediate passes over coverage and fit the ball into tight windows has surely been noted by NFL talent evaluators.

Although not the most charismatic, Beck showed a coolness and poise that Coach Kirby Smart praised when assessing his quarterback’s leadership abilities.

Indeed, Beck matured each season at Georgia, handling the sort of adversity that comes with waiting three years behind other quarterbacks to have his turn.

DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell reported Beck practiced with the team last weekend and is expected to decide on his future before the Bulldogs travel to Miami for on-site Orange Bowl preparation.

Georgia plays Florida State at 4 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Per the DawgNation insider report, Beck’s circle projects he would be selected as the third or fourth quarterback in the draft should he declare himself eligible for the NFL draft.

Anthony Richardson and Will Levis were the third and fourth quarterbacks selected in last year’s NFL draft.

Levis, selected in the second round with the No. 33 overall pick, received a $3.9 million signing bonus, and $8.7 million of his $9.5 million contract was guaranteed.

Beck did not take part in Georgia Senior Day activities, but sources in Jacksonville have noted the former Florida Mr. Football does have NFL aspirations that he’s considering.