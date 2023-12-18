ATHENS — Carson Beck has put the wheels in motion on the 2024 Georgia Bulldogs competing for another national championship.

Beck made his formal announcement on social media Monday, one day after revealing his plans to play in the Orange Bowl.

Beck’s decision is a sign the rising fifth-year senior has assurances Coach Kirby Smart and the staff will provide him with a strong supporting cast.

Georgia’s run for a three-peat came up short this season when the team limped into Mercedes-Benz Stadium with elite pass-catching targets Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey slowed by injuries en route to a 27-24 loss.

The Bulldogs lacked the sort of versatile receiving threat out of the backfield they’d had for years with a run of current NFL backs D’Andre Swift, James Cook and Kenny McIntosh.

Smart and his staff after expected to address that through the portal, as Georgia remains the favorite to land Florida back Trevor Etienne through the transfer portal.

The receiver room is in the midst of a shuffle, though transfers Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett are expected back, and world-class speedster Arian Smith has remained in the fold.

Senior receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has not announced his intentions for next year and is believed to be undecided.

UGA’s portal exits included three receivers, an indication that with Beck back the Bulldogs will be going after elite impact talent in the early signing class.

Top 100 prospect and explosive receiving threat NiTareon Tuggle is among those committed along with in-state Cartersville standout Sacovie White.

Georgia, however, is not expected to be done, and before this week is over with the Bulldogs could jar memories of how it flipped 5-star receiver and current Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens on signing day in February of 2019.

The Bulldogs’ defense already received a boost earlier this offseason when rising senior Smael Mondon announced he will return to anchor the program’s talented linebacker corps.