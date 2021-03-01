Eric Stokes, one of Georgia football’s greatest success stories, focused on the moment

ATHENS — Departing Georgia All-American cornerback Eric Stokes turns 22 on Monday, but he won’t be spending too much time celebrating during the daytime. Stokes, who has been training in South Florida since Jan. 2, has been working to get his mind right to run what he hopes is a mind-blowing 40-yard dash time at an NFL combine-like workout this week at the House of Athlete in Weston, Fla. “I’ve just been down here getting used to all of the combine drills,” said Stokes, who plans to join DawgNation for the Ingles on the Beat Show (DawgNation YouTube Page) at the end of his training day at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

“This has been a lot speed work, core work. You don’t do these types of drills in season.” This week’s combine event — at the House of Athlete facility founded by former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall — will reportedly be televised, per the Chicago Tribune. The 2021 NFL Combine, of course, has been canceled on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the NFL is not allowing in-person workouts. Stokes said he will also return to Athens for the Bulldogs NFL Pro Day on March 17, where he will perform in other NFL combine drills to cement his stock as a first-round pick. UGA success story

And to think, less than five years ago Stokes wasn’t even the starting cornerback at Covington’s Eastside High School at the beginning of his senior season. “Nope, I wasn’t even the starting CB at the beginning of the year until one of our guys got hurt playing against Newton on the kickoff, on the first play,” Stokes said. “That’s when I got thrown into playing corner. That’s when I took off, and it was crazy.” “Crazy good” is a good way to describe Stokes’ development under Kirby Smart at Georgia after the Bulldogs signed him in 2017 — the lowest rated player in the class at No. 688 nationally