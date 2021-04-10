Georgia football scrimmage highlights: Christopher Smith, Kendall Milton deliver big hits

ATHENS — Kirby Smart liked the energy and enthusiasm in Scrimmage Two, even if the execution wasn’t always there amid wet and rainy conditions.

Smart didn’t elaborate much on what transpired between the hedges at Sanford Stadium at a mostly closed practice that had select boosters and players’ parents in attendance.

The action was intense and physical, featuring a big hit from safety Christopher Smith on Brock Bowers, per fans in attendance.

(Earlier reports were that it was Major Burns hitting Bowers. Burns wears the No. 20, Smith wears the No. 29).

It was a day that saw the defensive line dominate the line of scrimmage for the most part, per those providing eyewitness accounts.

The offense had its physical moments, too.

Kendall Milton continues to make a play for the starting job, trucking a defender at the end of a 20-yard run.

Smart noted that Milton executed in the short-yardage game, as well.

“I thought Kendall (Milton) did a really nice job today with some physical runs,” Smart said. “We had a couple third-and-shorts or fourth-and-shorts that he was able to convert as a big back and do some things.”

James Cook also had a 25-yard touchdown run, and Demetris Robertson returned a punt for a touchdown, per those in attendance.

Running Daijun Edwards also had some strong runs and continues to emerge as an option.

Quarterback JT Daniels had success with Justin Robinson once the team moved to the indoor facility for the conclusion of the scrimmage.

Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff both had success during the outdoor portion of practice.

According to spectators, Beck hit Arian Smith with a 38-yard touchdown pass that was perfectly thrown.

Vandagriff had a touchdown pass to Kurt Knisely and showed strong running ability.

Georgia returns to practice on Tuesday with the annual G-Day Game scheduled for next Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

Smart said the team did a lot of situational work in Scrimmage Two that will help them be prepared for game action.

“(We worked on) Second-and-10, third down, end of game scenarios, three or four different clock management situations,” Smrt said. “We worked 1:50 no time outs when you have to score, a 1:50 no timeouts and must get a first down to win the game, which happens in our conference a lot.

“So, we did a lot of game simulations and end of game scenarios besides our typical scrimmage moving on the field.”