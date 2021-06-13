Kirby Smart: proposed 12-team playoff ‘greatest change’ in major college football

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart calls the proposed 12-team playoff — which could start as early as 2023 — “probably the greatest change there has been in terms of major college football.”

That’s a mouthful coming from Smart, who was speaking on the Marty & McGee Show on ESPN, when one considers the pending NIL legislation and the one-time transfers.

The proposed 12-team playoff, which goes before the CFP management committee on Thursday and Friday during meetings in Chicago, is composed of the six highest ranked conference champions and the six highest teams as ranked by the CFP selection committee.

The top four teams get byes, and teams 5-12 play on the higher-ranked team’s campus to make it into the quarterfinals.

Georgia would have made the College Football Playoffs each of the past four years had the 12-team playoff been in play.

Smart and Georgia have been scheduling in anticipation of expanded playoffs for more than two years, adding such future home-and-home series as Oklahoma (2023 away, 2021 home), UCLA (2025 away ,2026 home) Florida State (2027 away, 2028 home) and Texas (2028 away, 2029 home).

