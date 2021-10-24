Georgia maintains grip on No. 1 in AP Top 25, Coaches’ Poll, Alabama closing in

Georgia football’s idle weekend did nothing to change how voters felt about the worth of the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs. Georgia was the unanimous No. 1 selection in both polls, sweeping all of the first-place votes, while Cincinnati is No. 2 in both polls.

The Bulldogs and Bearcats met in a classic Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl matchup on Jan. 1, 2021, with Georgia winning 24-21. RELATED: JT Daniels stayed California Cool on game-winning drive for Georgia UGA quarterback JT Daniels led a UGA team that was missing five starters who opted out to the come-from-behind win with a last-minute drive that set up Jack Podlesny’s game-winning field goal. Both polls gave the same teams ranked 3-6, too: One-loss Alabama is at No. 3, undefeated Oklahoma dropped to No. 4, one-loss Ohio State at No. 5 and undefeated Michigan at No. 6. The Sooners drop came after they struggled at Kansas, getting shut out the first half (10-0) before rallying for the 35-23 win over the 1-6 Jayhawks. The Tide had a tough time, too, before a 28-7 fourth-quarter advantage led to a 52-24 home win.

Georgia plays in Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday against the Gators in Jacksonville. Florida is eighth among the others receiving votes outside of the Coaches Poll Top 25 (33rd) and 10th among the others receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll (35th). Other than Georgia (No. 1) and Alabama (No. 3), the SEC has Ole Miss ranked in the Top 10 at No. 10. Other SEC teams ranked include: Kentucky (No. 12), Texas A&M (No. 14) and Auburn (No. 18). AP Poll Top 25 Week 9 rankings 1 Georgia (7-0) 2 Cincinnati (7-0)

3 Alabama (7-1) 4 Oklahoma (8-0) 5 Ohio State (6-1) 6 Michigan (7-0) 7 Oregon (6-1) 8 Michigan State (7-0)

9 Iowa (6-1) 10 Ole Miss (6-1) 11 Notre Dame (6-1) 12 Kentucky (6-1) 13 Wake Forest (7-0) 14 Texas A&M (6-2)

15 Oklahoma State (6-1) 16 Baylor (6-1) 17 Pittsburgh (6-1) 18 Auburn (5-2) 19 SMU (7-0) 20 Penn State (5-2) 21 San Diego State (7-0) 22 Iowa State (5-2) 23 UTSA (8-0) 24 Coastal Carolina (6-1) 25 Brigham Young (6-2) Coaches’ Poll Top 25 1. Georgia (7-0) 2. Cincinnati (7-0) 3. Alabama (7-1) 4. Oklahoma (8-0) 5. Ohio State (6-1) 6. Michigan (7-0) 7. Michigan State (7-0) 8. Oregon (6-1) 9. Ole Miss (6-1) 10. Iowa (6-1) 11. Notre Dame (6-1) 12. Kentucky (6-1) 13. Wake Forest (7-0) 14. Texas A&M (6-2) 15. Oklahoma State (6-1) 16. SMU (7-0) 17. Penn State (5-2) 18. Baylor (6-1) 19. Pitt (6-1) 20. San Diego State (7-0) 21. Auburn (5-2) 22. UTSA (8-0) 23. Iowa State (5-2) 24. Coastal Carolina (6-1) 25. NC State (5-2)

