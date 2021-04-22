Dawgs in the Draft: What you need to know about former Bulldog DJ Daniel

A number of Georgia Bulldogs will hear their name called on draft night, as the 2021 NFL Draft is set to begin on April 29. In the run-up to the draft, DawgNation will profile each potential draftee as a part of our Dawgs in the Draft series. Today’s entry will focus on DJ Daniel

DJ Daniel was injured throughout the 2020 season

Kirby Smart shared early on that DJ Daniel was off his game on account of an ankle injury, but no one knew until after the season the severity of the injury and that Daniel was never better than 80 percent.

Daniel was healthy enough to run a 4.46-second time in the 40 at UGA Pro Day, and NFL scouts are no doubt impressed with a win span that features 33.375-inch arms, the better to play press coverage and high point the ball.