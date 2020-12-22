Jake Camarda SEC Special Teams Player of Year, leads 3 Georgia first-team selections
ATHENS — Georgia football had three first-team All-SEC Coaches’ selections including punter Jake Camara, who was named Special Teams Player of the Year.
It wasn’t the banner season the No. 9-ranked Bulldogs (7-2) expected, as their run of SEC East Division titles as snapped at three, but there were some individual standouts.
Camarda averaged 47.9 yards on 3.4 punts per game — just shy of the 3.6 minimum to qualify for the official NCAA statistical leaders board. The junior from Norcross is the first UGA player to win the SEC’s Special Teams Player of the Year award since its inception in 2004.
Camarda was so effective with his height and placement on his punts that two punts were returned again the Bulldogs all season, for a combined 2 yards! The only lowlight was a blocked punt at Missouri.
In addition to punting, Camarda also handled the kickoffs and Georgia leads the SEC and ranks eight in the nation in kick return defense, allowing 16.8 yards per return.
Camarda was also named one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award on Tuesday. The award goes to the best punter in college football.
The Bulldogs also had one player selected first-team All-SEC on offense (offensive guard Ben Cleveland), and one selected first-team on defense (safety Richard LeCounte). Both are expected to opt-out of the Georgia’s New Year’s Day Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game against undefeated Cincinnati.
There were three Bulldogs on the All-SEC Coaches’ Second Team: Nosetackle Jordan Davis, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and cornerback Eric Stokes.
The All-SEC Freshman Team also included a trio of Georgia players: Offensive tackle Warren McClendon, running back Kendall Milton and defensive lineman Jalen Carter.
Here’s a look at the 2020 SEC football awards and complete teams:
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jake Camarda, Georgia
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Connor Bazelak, Missouri*
Tank Bigsby, Auburn*
SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Mac Jones, Alabama
JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY
Landon Dickerson, Alabama*
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama*
COACH OF THE YEAR
Nick Saban, Alabama
2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Team
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL
Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Landon Young, Kentucky
Ben Cleveland, Georgia
Trey Smith, Tennessee*
Deonte Brown, Alabama*
C
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR
DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB
Mac Jones, Alabama
RB
Najee Harris, Alabama
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP
Kadarius Toney, Florida
DEFENSE
DL
Christian Barmore, Alabama
Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M
LB
Nick Bolton, Missouri
Dylan Moses, Alabama
Grant Morgan, Arkansas
DB
Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Kaiir Elam, Florida
Richard LeCounte, Georgia
Derek Stingley, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Cade York, LSU
P
Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS
Kadarius Toney, Florida
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
TE
Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M
Carson Green, Texas A&M
C
Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR
Kadarius Toney, Florida
Treylon Burks, Arkansas
QB
Kyle Trask, Florida
RB
Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP
Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
DL
Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
Jordan Davis, Georgia
Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
Ali Gaye, LSU
LB
Azeez Ojulari, Georgia
Bumper Pool, Arkansas
Christopher Allen, Alabama
DB
Eric Stokes, Georgia
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Anders Carlson, Auburn
P
Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU
RS
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
FRESHMAN ALL-SEC
OFFENSE
TE
Arik Gilbert, LSU*
Hudson Henry, Arkansas*
OL
Warren McClendon, Georgia
Javion Cohen, Alabama
Brady Latham, Arkansas
Charles Cross, Mississippi State
WR
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
Jaden Walley, Mississippi State
QB
Connor Bazelak, Missouri
RB
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Kendall Milton, Georgia
AP
Tank Bigsby, Auburn
DEFENSE
DL
Colby Wooden, Auburn
Jalen Carter, Georgia
BJ Ojulari, LSU
McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
J.J. Weaver, Kentucky
Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina
DB
Malachi Moore, Alabama
Eli Ricks, LSU
Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK
Harrison Mevis, Missouri
P
Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
RS
Kayshon Boutte, LSU
(* – Ties )