Jake Camarda SEC Special Teams Player of Year, leads 3 Georgia first-team selections

ATHENS — Georgia football had three first-team All-SEC Coaches’ selections including punter Jake Camara, who was named Special Teams Player of the Year.

It wasn’t the banner season the No. 9-ranked Bulldogs (7-2) expected, as their run of SEC East Division titles as snapped at three, but there were some individual standouts.

Camarda averaged 47.9 yards on 3.4 punts per game — just shy of the 3.6 minimum to qualify for the official NCAA statistical leaders board. The junior from Norcross is the first UGA player to win the SEC’s Special Teams Player of the Year award since its inception in 2004.

Camarda was so effective with his height and placement on his punts that two punts were returned again the Bulldogs all season, for a combined 2 yards! The only lowlight was a blocked punt at Missouri.

In addition to punting, Camarda also handled the kickoffs and Georgia leads the SEC and ranks eight in the nation in kick return defense, allowing 16.8 yards per return.

Camarda was also named one of three finalists for the Ray Guy Award on Tuesday. The award goes to the best punter in college football.

The Bulldogs also had one player selected first-team All-SEC on offense (offensive guard Ben Cleveland), and one selected first-team on defense (safety Richard LeCounte). Both are expected to opt-out of the Georgia’s New Year’s Day Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game against undefeated Cincinnati.

There were three Bulldogs on the All-SEC Coaches’ Second Team: Nosetackle Jordan Davis, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and cornerback Eric Stokes.

The All-SEC Freshman Team also included a trio of Georgia players: Offensive tackle Warren McClendon, running back Kendall Milton and defensive lineman Jalen Carter.

Here’s a look at the 2020 SEC football awards and complete teams:

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jake Camarda, Georgia

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Connor Bazelak, Missouri*

Tank Bigsby, Auburn*

SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Mac Jones, Alabama

JACOBS BLOCKING TROPHY

Landon Dickerson, Alabama*

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama*

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nick Saban, Alabama

2020 All-SEC Coaches’ Team

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Ben Cleveland, Georgia

Trey Smith, Tennessee*

Deonte Brown, Alabama*

C

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR

DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB

Mac Jones, Alabama

RB

Najee Harris, Alabama

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP

Kadarius Toney, Florida

DEFENSE

DL

Christian Barmore, Alabama

Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

LB

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Grant Morgan, Arkansas

DB

Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Kaiir Elam, Florida

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Derek Stingley, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Cade York, LSU

P

Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS

Kadarius Toney, Florida

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

TE

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M

Carson Green, Texas A&M

C

Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

QB

Kyle Trask, Florida

RB

Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP

Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

DL

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Jordan Davis, Georgia

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

Ali Gaye, LSU

LB

Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Bumper Pool, Arkansas

Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Anders Carlson, Auburn

P

Zach Von Rosenberg, LSU

RS

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

FRESHMAN ALL-SEC

OFFENSE

TE

Arik Gilbert, LSU*

Hudson Henry, Arkansas*

OL

Warren McClendon, Georgia

Javion Cohen, Alabama

Brady Latham, Arkansas

Charles Cross, Mississippi State

WR

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Jaden Walley, Mississippi State

QB

Connor Bazelak, Missouri

RB

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Kendall Milton, Georgia

AP

Tank Bigsby, Auburn

DEFENSE

DL

Colby Wooden, Auburn

Jalen Carter, Georgia

BJ Ojulari, LSU

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB

Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

J.J. Weaver, Kentucky

Mohamed Kaba, South Carolina

DB

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Eli Ricks, LSU

Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

P

Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

RS

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

(* – Ties )