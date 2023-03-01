Georgia star Jalen Carter statement: plans to be ‘fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing’

Carter, an All-American defensive tackle from Georgia projected to be selected in the Top 3 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, was scheduled to speak at the NFL Combine on Wednesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Jalen Carter is returning to Athens intent on exoneration after being charged with racing and reckless driving related to the tragic crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15.

Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash, the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour.”

Carter, per the report, was driving a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk with a Hellcat V-8 motor which is capable of speed at or approaching 180 mph.

Carter received his vehicle as part of an NIL deal with an Ohio dealership, per CBSsports.com

The news that LeCory was legally intoxicated also came out on Wednesday with a toxicology report indicating she was driving with a blood alcohol content of .197, which is more than twice the legal limit.

AJC.com reported Carter misled prosecutors, changing his testimony and ultimately acknowledging he was beside the Ford Expedition when it crashed.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay questioned Carter’s character earlier during the NFL Draft evaluation process, drawing great criticism from Georgia players and fans.