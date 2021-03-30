Georgia WR Jermaine Burton suffers knee injury in practice

ATHENS — Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton was carted off the practice field in Tuesday’s practice behind Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

The injury involves a hyperextended knee, according to a source with knowledge of the practice. The extent or possibility of ligament damage was not immediately known.

UGA has not released any details of Burton’s injury. Coach Kirby Smart is scheduled to address the media on Saturday.

Georgia go-to receiver George Pickens suffered a torn ACL in a non-contact drill in last Tuesday’s practice and is out indefinitely.

Second-year receiver Justin Robinson has been playing in place of Pickens since Pickens suffered his injury last week.

Burton’s injury could lead to Demetris Robertson and Arian Smith seeing more work at the position.

Burton had 27 catches for 404 yards and 3 touchdowns last season.

The second-year receiver from Calabasas had 8 catches for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns against Mississippi State last season.

Coach Kirby Smart said the offense would lean on all of the skill positions along with the receiving corps when Pickens went down last week.

“I think Brock Bowers, I think Darnell [Washington] fits, and James [Cook], Zamir [White], Daijun [Edwards] and Kendall [Milton]— you’ve got a lot of guys who we’ll try to find ways to get the ball to them,” Smart said.

“I don’t look at it as receiver pressure. I look at it as an opportunity for other guys to step up and do some special things.”

Georgia also signed two receivers, Adonai Mitchell and Jackson Meeks, though, if Burton is out extended time into the season it’s possible Smart could look for experience in the NCAA portal.