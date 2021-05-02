Georgia and JT Daniels doubted by some, ‘Way-Too-Early’ mock draft suggests otherwise

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels won’t play another game until Sept. 4 when he lines up across from Clemson. The Tigers will be led by Daniels’ old high school rival, D.J. Uiagalelei. RELATED: JT Daniels vs. D.J. Uiagelelei in superpowered SoCal prep rivalry But that doesn’t mean the Bulldogs’ quarterback isn’t competing right now — if only with himself — as he looks to tighten elements of his game and make subtle adjustments with his mechanics through his annual work with QB guru Jordan Palmer.

Daniels doesn't seem to lack for motivation, but just in case he does, he needs look no further than the Sporting News 2022 NFL Draft QB Rankings Not only is Daniels not considered the top quarterback prospect, but USC's Kedon Slovis has been ranked ahead of him by the Sporting News along with the Cincinnati quarterback he out-dueled to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl:

1. Sam Howell, North Carolina 2. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma 3. Kedon Slovis, USC

4. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati 5. Tyler Shough, Texas Tech 6. JT Daniels, Georgia 7. Matt Corral, Ole Miss 8. Jayden Daniels, Arizona State 9. Brock Purdy, Iowa State

10. Malik Willis, Liberty Coach Kirby Smart has indicated more than once that Georgia players have gotten up in past years reading too many of their own headlines, leading to a false sense of security. There’s no doubt, in a small college town like Athens, there are plenty of pats on the back, But the rival fans on social media serve up “1980” humble pie to the Georgia fans each day, and even the national media takes their shots, such as popular ESPN host Rece Davis making light of the Bulldogs’ struggles with Alabama as Richard LeCounte was being drafted on Saturday. The 2021 NFL Draft was a record-breaker for the Bulldogs with nine players chosen, including former three-star cornerback Eric Stokes going in the first round. Only Alabama and Ohio State had more, producing 10 each.

But the 2022 NFL Draft figures to be even more special and set another record for players chosen if this Georgia football team handles the offseason in proper fashion. Team leaders like Daniels and defensive tackle Jordan Davis need to be in top form, which is why it was so concerning Smart felt the need to publicly challenge Davis to keep his weight down after he went through spring drills 10 pounds too heavy. The good news is there are plenty of other team leaders who can and will lead verbally and by example, many of them who look to be high-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's a way-too-early look at Georgia's top 2021 NFL Draft prospects for the coming year, and others who might also end up being selected should they decide to declare themselves eligible for the draft. The players are listed under the categories of their ceilings — the highest they could possibly be taken: Day One (First Round) QB JT Daniels WR George Pickens DT Jordan Davis DT Devonte Wyatt LB Nakobe Dean SS Lewis Cine DL Travon Walker OLB Adam Anderson Day Two (Rounds 2-3) DE Nolan Smith OG Jamaree Salyer LB Quay Walker OG Justin Shaffer RB James Cook RB Kenny McIntosh RB Zamir White Day Three (Rounds 4-7) FS Christopher Smith LB Channing Tindall LB Robert Beal WR Demetris Robertson DL Julian Rochester CB Ameer Speed P Jake Camarda