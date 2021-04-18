Californian JT Daniels making waves in SEC, shares spring game insight

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart twice used the word “command” on Saturday when referring to JT Daniels and the Bulldogs’ offense, a sign of the times and the future. Daniels, SEC Network sideline reporter Cole Cubelic said, is not who most people in the SEC think he is.

“JT, as a sixth-grader, understood all of our pass protections and how they worked versus different looks,” Mater Dai coach Bruce Rollinson told DawgNation last season. “He knew how to adjust it, and how to enhance it, and he could draw up our formations and defenses better than the high school kids we had.” RELATED: Deep dive with JT Daniels high school coach, where it started It’s the sort of recruiting chatter from every high school coach of a 5-star prospect, but with Daniels, there’s no exaggeration. It’s why Smart has tossed Daniels’ the keys to a brilliantly designed Todd Monken offense that puts the quarterback at the controls at the line of scrimmage. Daniels was 28-of-41 passing for 324 yards with 3 TDs and no interceptions. This, despite missing no less than 4 of the top receivers in the rotation, and dealing with an offensive line getting pushed back into his lap throughout the day. As impressive as Daniels’ decision-making is on the football field, Georgia fans have also been treated to media sessions that display just how gifted and concise of a communicator the USC transfer truly is.

RELATED: 10 things said about JT Daniels, ‘he’s like Google’ Daniels shared his thoughts on several key items, including: • the relatively strong performances from the quarterbacks Daniels: “I think a part of that is just really good quarterback room and a good system you know, Carson prepares like a starter, Stetson prepares like a starter, Brock prepares like a starter. “Everyone is all about doing their job to get better every day, and I think you saw it in the spring game where you know there’s certain things are simplified and made a little easier” • the breakout performance from freshman WR Adonai Mitchell

Daniels: “Just about A.D, in general, he’s very twitchy, he’s a really good understanding of how to get in and out of breaks, which I think makes a really good case for him when he’s one on one, so that’s part of it, and part of it is him being in the X position gives him a lot of one on one opportunities to win, and when you see a lot of one on one you see your Xs get the ball more often than not. That’s usually just the way it works out, you go where the defense tells you to “If the defense based on what they are playing saying D-Rob at Z, and Kearis at the F, and you take what they give you.” • the challenge facing the Georgia defense Daniels: “Yeah, that’s one thing you have to mention about Georgia football is that defense gives you everything every down, starting with that front seven, it’s absolutely elite. “In the secondary, you know a little inexperienced in the secondary, but don’t hold that against them. There’s a lot of talent and there’s a lot of good players. “There’s no fear in my mind and no fear that I feel with that secondary on the field. They give us a look every day. They make a lot of plays. We make a lot of plays on them, but it’s just good on good. We made some plays today and they made some really good break-ups, too.”

