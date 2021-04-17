G-Day Game Ball: JT Daniels goes distance, 3 TD passes in win

Daniels, despite missing several receivers to injury, was 28-of-41 passing for 324 yards and 3 touchdowns in leading the Red Team to a 28-23 victory over the Black Team.

ATHENS — Georgia quarterback JT Daniels showed why Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are invested in him with his performance on Saturday.

Daniels found success with the first-team offensive personnel working against the first-team defense, even though the defense won at the line of scrimmage and there wasn’t much of a run game to work with.

Daniels’ highlight throw was a high-arching 59-yard touchdown pass that found Demetris Robertson in stride to close the Red Team’s scoring. Earlier, Daniels zipped a 24-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell just before halftime.

“JT has done a good job managing the offense,” Smart said during the half-time interview of the G-Day Game. “He’s in command of it.”

This, even though Smart allowed his defense to bring some pressures, leading to Daniels being whistled for some sacks. Quarterbacks, of course, were not open for contact.

“We’re not bringing many pressures, they only have three pressures for the whole game, so it’s not a lot fo them,” Smart said, explaining why UGA allowed blitzing in its spring game — something many other programs do not do.

“ It’s everything we’ve run the last couple years, so it’s not like it’s a secret.”