Georgia football quarterback JT Daniels signing landmark apparel deal with Rhoback

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is signing a deal with Rhoback that sources say could be the largest apparel contract among collegiate athletes in the early goings of the Name Image Likeness era “Rhoback’s gear has an energy about it that I cannot wait to share across Athens with my teammates, the fans, and the rest of the Dawgs community,” Daniels said.

“I am excited to have Rhoback Activewear as my official apparel sponsor and to become a leading face of the Rhoback U college athlete program. Rhoback’s high-quality activewear combined with their trendsetting social media has constantly stood out to me.” Rhoback, an online retailer based in Charlottesville, Va., has more than 1,000 college athletes taking part in its sponsorship, including Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton. Daniels, through his sponsorship agreement with Rhoback, will gift all of his Georgia football teammates a “Georgia inspired Performance Polo,” which will be released to the public later this season. The company, which has grown more than 300 percent year over year each of the past five years, is known for its performance Hoodies, Polos, Q-Zips and Tees. Rhoback representatives were pleased to strike the deal with Daniels through his NIL agent, Dan Everett, who also represents former Georgia football stars Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and D’Andre Swift. “JT embodies hard work, perseverance, and positivity and we are honored to be a small part of his journey by outfitting him in the highest quality performance activewear. We strongly believe college athletes deserve to be rewarded for their hard work on and off the field and can’t wait to share some of the content we have been working on together with JT.”

Likewise, Daniels said he’s happy to be on the cutting edge with the Rhoback. “It’s exciting to be one of the first student-athletes to partner with one of the fastest-growing activewear brands in the country,” Daniels said, “and I cannot wait to show the Georgia community some of the content we have already created before the season!” Daniels struck a major deal with Georgia-based chicken restaurant chain Zaxby’s earlier this summer, becoming the first collegiate athlete to partner with the popular Athens-area company. “To me, Zaxby’s provides something I already enjoy, plus I can share it with my friends and bring meals to ESP, an organization we both have already supported,” he said. “This is the type of brand partner I am excited to have.” Daniels has been active with the ESP (Extra Special People) organization, which supports children with disabilities in Georgia. Daniels is also in the rarified air of collegiate athletes who could clear $1 million with one deal.

