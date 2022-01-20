Georgia fans give thanks, even if they don’t prefer Stetson Bennett, or pass on the cranberry sauce

ATHENS — If there’s one thing all Georgia football fans can agree on, it’s that this is a time to give thanks. Bulldogs fans are thankful for their first national championship in 41 years, appreciative of Kirby Smart’s first win over Nick Saban in five meetings, and grateful to have a football program overflowing with talent.

No doubt, it was Smart who famously said two summers ago, “if it ain’t broke, find a way to make it better.” The Bulldogs’ football program is certainly not broken, and it’s a given Smart is looking for ways to make things better and repeat as national champion even with a program-record NFL draft on tap. RELATED: Georgia will produce program record, could break the national record if 15 drafted Georgia is pursuing high-profile quarterback transfers in the portal, most notably Caleb Williams, in an attempt to jump-start the offense into the 2022 season. Smart is also looking to the future, going all-in on 2023 wish-list quarterback Arch Manning, investing valuable manpower hours by attending his basketball game with OC Todd Monken and offensive line coach Matt Luke by his side. RELATED: Georgia pursuing ‘free-agent’ transfer, no guarantees for returning players

Such things not only leave room for speculation, but they spark it, particularly when one considers the riches UGA already has in the quarterbacks’ room with Stetson Bennett returning along with Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and incoming freshman Gunner Stockton. How many times did Smart tell us he had confidence in all four of his quarterbacks? So then, why is Georgia determined to land Williams through the portal. And here is the problem: Fans are confused because the recent history and management of the Georgia quarterback position is confusing. To the point, Bennett’s standing with the team: Good enough to win national title game MVP, but not so good that Smart and his staff aren’t trying to land a 2022 starter in the portal.

There’s a lot to unpack there, and there’s a lot many are still trying to sort out from the past. Bennett played well enough to beat Alabama in the CFP Championship Game and was named offensive MVP. But Bennett also played bad enough to lose that game had the Bulldogs’ defense not held the Tide’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to just one touchdown — at that, after a Bennett fumble at the 16-yard line. Bennett suffered 5 sacks and was mostly ineffective, Georgia held out of the end zone and trailing 9-6 until late in the third quarter. But in the fourth quarter, Bennett came to life, directing an amazing 4-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with what OC Todd Monken would refer to as a “championship play” by rolling out and popping a high-arcing pass above the Bama defense to AD Mitchell in the corner of the end zone for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown. The bottom line, of course, is that Bennett won, just like he did when winning MVP honors in the Orange Bowl, and just as he did despite struggling against Florida.

